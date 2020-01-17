District officials were forced to abruptly close a North Philadelphia elementary school on Friday morning after new air tests revealed elevated levels of asbestos fibers.
The emergency decision came two days after McClure Elementary reopened, following a weeks-long asbestos cleanup that shuttered the building on Dec. 19. District officials assured teachers and parents on Thursday that the school was safe to occupy, but additional air tests, taken late Thursday evening, proved otherwise.
District officials notified parents of the school’s closure at about 6 a.m. on Friday, leaving parents to scramble for childcare at the last minute. The district also put out a brief news release.
“Two air air samples came back slightly elevated. As a result, McClure will remain closed today for additional cleaning and further testing to ensure student and staff safety," the statement reads.
Just a day earlier, district officials had questioned why leaders of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers were insisting that McClure stay closed until further testing was done. “The district is unclear as to why the PFT continues to raise questions and, in some cases, seek school closures after tests confirm schools are safe for re-occupancy," school spokesperson Megan Lello wrote in a statement Thursday morning as classes were underway. "The district remains committed to the safety and education of our children.”
The debacle further eroded trust in the district’s ability to safeguard students and teachers from asbestos hazards in dozens of aging schools across Philadelphia. The district has been forced to close six schools since the start of school due to asbestos contamination.
“We feel that this calls into question a lot of the work that was done in the school and a lot of the information provided by the school district,” McClure school nurse Emily Seiter said Friday. “We work really hard to have these close relationships with parents and by coming into the building yesterday, we had all these conversations with parents about whether or not the school was safe and I relayed the information provided by district officials. Now we know that we should not have trusted the school district and any trust that parents had in the district has been completely destroyed.”
Jerry Roseman, the PFT’s environmental scientist, said Friday that the district’s repeated failures to control asbestos is a “big concern.”
“Protocols are lacking and they are lacking across the district everywhere," Roseman said. “It bit McClure this time. This is the downside of the lack of controls, and we are actually talking about something real here and that is exposure to a carcinogen. That’s why it’s critically important right now to have a jointly developed and implemented process in place to address these issues in a much better way.”
The school district hired Pepper Environmental Services last month to remove and patch damaged asbestos at McClure. The district also hired an environmental firm, Synertech, to monitor Pepper workers and conduct air testing to ensure the building was safe.
The district had paid those same firms to do asbestos removal work at Benjamin Franklin High and Science Leadership Academy, which was abruptly shutdown in October, prompting the relocation of some 1,000 students, after Pepper and Synertech missed asbestos hazards. The error resulted in contractors disturbing asbestos that should have been removed prior to the project’s start.
Asbestos is not considered a hazard when in good condition, but when it becomes damaged, tiny fibers can release into the air and can cause cancer when inhaled.