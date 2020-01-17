“We feel that this calls into question a lot of the work that was done in the school and a lot of the information provided by the school district,” McClure school nurse Emily Seiter said Friday. “We work really hard to have these close relationships with parents and by coming into the building yesterday, we had all these conversations with parents about whether or not the school was safe and I relayed the information provided by district officials. Now we know that we should not have trusted the school district and any trust that parents had in the district has been completely destroyed.”