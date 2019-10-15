“What were the rules? I had sex with a 17-year-old for three months before she turned 18,” Wittig said, according to SafeSport documents, asking whether that automatically made him guilty. He described himself as “head over heels in love” with DeMichele and said she had control in their relationship. He told investigators that their relationship began only after she initiated it.

That contradicted Wittig’s 2017 assertion to The Inquirer in which he “categorically denied” the women’s allegations, including DeMichele’s claim. He later told a Tamaqua-area newspaper that he did have sex with DeMichele but that it was not “an ongoing relationship” as she contended.

He also told SafeSport investigators he had denied the allegations to The Inquirer on the advice of his attorney at the time. “ ‘I just denied, denied, denied because I was completely out of my element,’ ” the SafeSport report quotes him as saying.