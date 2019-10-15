For the first year or so after the #MeToo movement awakened the public consciousness to sexual harassment and assault, accused perpetrators relied largely on the same playbook: They denied they committed a crime but apologized, and then they slipped away into relative obscurity.
The second year of #MeToo was in some ways about the perpetrator comebacks, the public freak-outs, the lawsuits over due process, the forceful denials, and the playing-the-victim tactics.
Tuesday is the two-year anniversary of when actress Alyssa Milano, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Harvey Weinstein, started a conversation by tweeting: “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.” (Onetime Philadelphia activist Tarana Burke created the #MeToo movement in 2006.)
Since then, thousands of people have come forward with their stories. The response to many was “believe women.”
And along with that: Hundreds have been called out, both publicly and privately, resulting in firings, resignations, criminal charges and, for a select few, jail time. Today, though, it seems more accused perpetrators — in addition to plotting and executing their public comebacks — are coming out to say “believe men.”
This shift was demonstrated last week by Matt Lauer, the former host of NBC’s Today Show, who released a lengthy open letter saying his “silence has been a mistake.” In a forthcoming book authored by journalist Ronan Farrow, former NBC employee Brooke Nevils reportedly accuses Lauer of raping her in 2014 at the Sochi Olympics.
Lauer was fired in November 2017 after NBC officials received multiple complaints of sexual misconduct. At the time, he issued an apology, saying: “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”
This time around, after Variety published excerpts of Farrow’s book, Lauer came out swinging, admitting only to having extramarital affairs, and saying Nevils’ story “is filled with false details intended only to create the impression that this was an abusive encounter.” He then went on to say the women with whom he had extramarital relationships with “abandoned shared responsibility.”
“They have done enormous damage in the process,” he wrote. “And I will no longer provide them the shelter of my silence.”
This reaction actually has a name: It’s called deny, attack, reverse victim and offender, or DARVO, a term coined two decades ago by Jennifer Freyd, a professor of psychology at the University of Oregon and a visiting scholar at Stanford who studied Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ response to Anita Hill’s allegations of sexual harassment.
DARVO is an effective tactic, her research suggests, in that people who “get DARVO’d” may be more likely to blame themselves for what happened. Prior research shows self-blame is associated with silencing.
Freyd said high-profile people have recently used DARVO with some success, which could make others more likely to try it. She pointed to President Trump, who was elected president after denying allegations of sexual misconduct, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who forcefully denied allegations of sexual misconduct before he was confirmed to the Supreme Court last year.
“When people have a DARVO response, that is potentially damaging both to those in the situation and to our larger community,” she said. “DARVO is a conversation stuffer. It’s intimidating and scary to the person who gets DARVO’d or to other people who might want to speak about an experience.”
In a different sort of tactic, there were instances this year of accused perpetrators reversing course by expressing regret in how they handled their initial apologies, denials or silence.
Locally, that was the case for Larry Wittig, a former Pennsylvania education official who was recently banned from U.S. rowing over alleged sexual misconduct in the early 1980s, claims first reported by The Inquirer in 2017.
Reporter Justine McDaniel wrote last week that Wittig admitted to investigators with the U.S. Center for SafeSport that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with one of the women who accused him of misconduct, Annette DeMichele, when she was 17. Now, Wittig is appealing the decision.
It’s one way to stage a comeback, which plenty more high-profile people have attempted. The comedy world has watched as Louis C.K., who admitted to masturbating in front of women without their consent, has returned to the stage. Meanwhile, Aziz Ansari has a new standup special on Netflix, in which he talks about the allegation against him — the one that changed the momentum of the #MeToo movement as watchers debated whether missed cues really count as misconduct.
“We are still dealing with the ‘he said, she said’ of the past. That hasn’t gone away for many of these situations,” said Deborah Weinstein, an expert in anti-harassment training and founder of the Philadelphia-based Weinstein Firm. “Much has changed. But that hasn’t.”
And then there’s political commentator Mark Halperin, accused by nine women of harassment and unwanted sexual contact, announced in August he’d signed a book deal. Former NPR host Garrison Keillor, accused of workplace sexual harassment, went on a speaking tour. Ditto for former U.S. Sen. Al Franken, who faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and bowed out of the Senate under pressure from colleagues — seven of whom publicly said this year that they have regrets about calling for his resignation.
Kelly Accetta, a Texas-based life coach and author who has experienced sexual violence, said redemption is possible under certain circumstances.
“I don’t think somebody should be reviled for life if they truly have realized the error of what they’ve done and they have true remorse, apologized to the victim, and they’ve done everything they can to make amends and change the industry they’re in,” she said. “We all love a great comeback story.”