MAYS LANDING, N.J. — The alleged target of a shooting last fall at a high school football game in Pleasantville — in which 10-year-old Micah Tennant was fatally wounded — was in an Atlantic County courtroom Thursday for his first appearance before a judge on gun charges in the case.
Ibn Abdullah, 27, of Atlantic City, who is not in custody and also uses the first name “Askia,” was one of three people shot at the Friday night football game Nov. 15 between Camden and Pleasantville High Schools.
The alleged shooter, Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, who authorities said fired into the bleachers during the third quarter of the packed game, pleaded not guilty last week to his charges of murder, attempted murder, and weapon offenses.
Authorities have said that Wyatt fired a gun after spotting Abdullah in the stands and said the shooting might have stemmed from a prior Atlantic City homicide.
Micah, a fifth grader at Atlantic City’s Uptown School Complex, died at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, five days after being shot in the neck. Another bystander who was shot in the forearm, a 15-year-old boy, was treated and released from another hospital.
Abdullah, who was charged with weapon offenses after he allegedly was found with a handgun in his pants, came to the hearing in a wheelchair. His attorney, Robert W. Johnson, said after the hearing that Abdullah suffers from six gunshot wounds and “currently can’t walk on his own.”
Johnson said he couldn’t comment on the charges because he had not yet received paperwork in the case. He said he did not know how long Abdullah had to stay at the Atlantic City campus of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center before he was released.
At Thursday’s hearing, Assistant Prosecutor Deirdre Laws told Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor that Abdullah is expected to be indicted within two weeks. The judge set April 9 as Abdullah’s next court date.
Outside the courtroom, a man who helped Abdullah get into an elevator said they did not want to comment.
Federal court records show that Abdullah, who had been convicted in federal court in Camden of conspiracy to distribute heroin, served about 4½ years of a seven-year federal prison sentence and was released in July. He has an April hearing in federal court because he allegedly violated his supervised release terms by being arrested in the Pleasantville case.
Abdullah identified Wyatt by name after being shot, according to Wyatt’s affidavit of probable cause. Police apprehended Wyatt as he was running from the scene and recovered a semi-automatic handgun that he allegedly used in the shooting underneath a handicap ramp of the bleachers near where he was seen running, the affidavit says.
Four other men at the football game and traveling in a BMW after the shooting have also been charged with unlawful gun possession after one, Tyrell Dorn, allegedly threw a 9mm handgun out the vehicle’s window near Atlantic City. This was not the gun used in the football game shooting, authorities have said.
Dorn, 28, of Atlantic City, faces an arraignment Thursday afternoon before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury. The other men, Michael Mack and Shahid Dixon, both 27 and of Atlantic County, and Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, pleaded not guilty last week.
Dorn signed an affidavit last month saying that he had the gun in the vehicle and that no one else in the vehicle knew anything about it, defense attorneys at last week’s arraignments said.
This story is developing and will be updated.