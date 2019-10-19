Police are looking for an 'armed and dangerous’ man who allegedly threatened violence against a former employer, the Philadelphia Water Department, and warned he “would shoot it out” with any police who tried to stop him.
Michael John Altomari, 31, of the 4000 block of Teesdale Street in the city’s Holmesburg section has also expressed suicidal thoughts, police said.
Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum of the Northeast Detectives division, said Altomari’s girlfriend called police after they had an argument late Friday night and said Altomari had packed several guns into a duffel bag before leaving.
“He made some threats against his former employer, which would be the Philadelphia Water Department, and said that if the cops try to interfere they would have consequences also and that he would shoot it out with police," Rosenbaum said during a news conference Saturday afternoon.
Altomari was “released” from the water department in 2017, said Rosenbaum, who would not disclose the reasons. In addition, Altomari’s father recently died, Rosenbaum said.
“He’s been upset. That’s why we’re concerned for the public, obviously our police officers, and water department employees,” Rosenbaum said.
Altomari was last seen around 12:50 a.m. Saturday at his home. A discussion about living arrangements with the girlfriend, with whom he has a child, had upset him, Rosenbaum said. He did not provide specifics on that conversation or whether the couple currently lives together.
He left in a red Chevrolet Silverado with a hard shell over the bed, and a Pennsylvania license plate number ZKX-2019. He is a 6-foot-2 white man who weighs roughly 350 pounds and has a shaved head, police said.
Altomari is not licensed to carry firearms, Rosenbaum said. He “does not have an extensive history at all with us,” Rosenbaum said. Altomari does have a police record as a juvenile, the detective added, declining to provide specifics.
Police have taken steps to protect water department offices, Rosenbaum said, and law enforcement throughout the region has been notified.
Anyone with information on Altomari’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 but not to approach him.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for additional details.