Michael White, acquitted of voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing Sean Schellenger near Rittenhouse Square in 2018, was sentenced Thursday to two years’ probation for throwing the knife used in the killing onto a West Philadelphia rooftop after running away from the scene.
White was convicted of evidence tampering at his October trial, the lone charge jurors lodged against him after he testified that he had stabbed Schellenger in self-defense during a confrontation at 17th and Chancellor Streets.
The imposition of the penalty by Common Pleas Court Judge Glenn B. Bronson is likely to mark the end of the criminal case against White, 22. The prosecution had attracted widespread attention for seeming to touch on issues that have long divided the city, such as race, class, and opportunity.
Although many sentencing hearings feature testimony from the victim or the victim’s relatives, Bronson had ruled that Schellenger’s family members would not be allowed to describe how the incident has affected them because prosecutors did not prove that White’s stabbing of Schellenger was a crime.
His decision upset the Schellengers, who also have frequently criticized District Attorney Larry Krasner over his office’s handling of the case.
Schellenger’s relatives did not attend the sentencing hearing. In a statement sent to reporters, Linda Schellenger said: “Our life sentence began on July 12, 2018 when Sean was fatally stabbed with a deadly weapon.”
She called the sentencing “hopefully, the last episode in Krasner’s finely orchestrated obstruction of justice,” repeating a charge she has previously made against the DA. “Sean Schellenger was intelligent, articulate, successful and kind and no one can ever take those qualities away from him or us!” she said.
After initially charging White with a general count of murder — which allows prosecutors to seek a possible life sentence — Krasner’s office downgraded the case to third-degree murder, and then proceeded at trial on the lower charge of voluntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.
Last month, one of White’s lawyers, Chief Defender Keir Bradford-Grey, suggested that media appearances on Fox News and elsewhere by the Schellengers had led to death threats against White. Schellenger’s mother, Linda, denied seeking to incite threats of violence and called Bradford-Grey’s behavior “malicious” and unnecessarily personal.
White and Schellenger did not know each other before crossing paths in July 2018.
White, then working as a bicycle food courier, got involved in a dispute with Schellenger, a real estate developer out celebrating with friends, and White testified at trial that he plunged the knife into Schellenger’s back after Schellenger tried to tackle him.
White pulled the blade out of Schellenger before fleeing to West Philadelphia where he tossed the knife onto a roof, he said.
