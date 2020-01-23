The AG’s Office also alleged in its complaint that Johnson-Harrell paid herself monthly “rent” checks of $3,345 a month from MECA’s bank account for a personal-care home she operated for MECA on Powelton Avenue even after she abruptly closed it in May 2018 after state regulators found no staff on duty and unsanitary conditions. She also paid herself $50,000 in “rent” money in 2017 for a Tioga Street property she used as a MECA group home even after she stopped operating it that February, the complaint says.