Former Pennsylvania Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell pleaded guilty to theft and related charges Thursday and will spend at least three months in jail in a case in which state prosecutors allege that she stole more than $500,000 from her own nonprofit and spent it on family vacations, designer clothing, furs, and personal bills.
Johnson-Harrell, 53, did not admit in court to stealing any specific amount of money designated for the nonprofit, Motivations Education & Consultation Associates (MECA), which she had established to help people struggling with mental illness, addiction, and homelessness.
State Chief Deputy Attorney General Kirsten Heine, of the Criminal Prosecutions Section, and Deputy Attorney General Philip McCarthy said after the hearing that their office still alleges Johnson-Harrell had unlawfully taken the full amount of more than $500,000 originally alleged.
Under a negotiated plea deal, Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Scott DiClaudio sentenced Johnson-Harrell to 11½ to 23 months in county jail, plus two years’ probation.
Johnson-Harrell pleaded guilty to three theft charges, two tampering offenses, and a perjury charge. Each of the third-degree felony theft charges relates to a range of $2,000 to $25,000.
She also pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges related to campaign or ethics code violations.
DiClaudio said that if she has no write-ups or misconducts in jail during her first three months, she can serve the remainder of her minimum sentence, or 8½ months, under house arrest. She is scheduled to begin her jail sentence Feb. 6.
The judge also said that she could be a candidate for early probation termination, which is a common practice in his courtroom, and gave Johnson-Harrell encouraging words.
Johnson-Harrell apologized to her family, several members of whom were in the courtroom.
As restitution, Johnson-Harrell will surrender a Tioga Street property that will be sold, the proceeds of which will be used to pay restitution to MECA, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.
In an emailed statement after the hearing, defense attorney Jessica Natali said: “Today, Movita Johnson-Harrell took responsibility for some poor decisions she made over the past few years. ... While these were serious errors, they do not diminish, or erase, her long record of community leadership and service and passion for ending the scourge of gun violence.
“Movita is an exceptional woman who will serve her sentence, and then return to her mission of advocacy. She remains grateful for the strong support of her community as she accepted accountability for her actions.”
Johnson-Harrell, a Democrat who represented West Philadelphia, resigned after being charged in December by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with theft, perjury, tampering with public records, and related crimes following a grand jury investigation.
She was accused of diverting funds from MECA, which she established to help people struggling with mental illness, addiction, and homelessness and which received money from Medicaid and Social Security disability benefits.
“The thefts continued even after defendant’s appointment to a high-level position in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and her election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives,” the AG’s Office wrote in its criminal complaint. “Despite illegal infusions of cash, the defendant amassed large debts, including delinquent mortgage payments, utility bills, and the auto loan payments for her Porsche Cayenne.”
From at least December 2015, Johnson-Harrell repeatedly misrepresented financial transactions to accomplish her theft scheme, the complaint says.
Johnson-Harrell spent a little more than eight months in the state legislature after winning a special March election to represent the 190th District. She replaced longtime State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown, who was driven from office by a bribery scandal.
The first Muslim woman to serve in the Pennsylvania legislature, Johnson-Harrell made reducing gun violence her top priority. Her father, brother, and 18-year-old son were all killed by gun violence.
Johnson-Harrell previously served as Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s supervisor for his office’s Victim/Witness Services Unit, starting when Krasner took office in January 2018. She resigned from that position in January 2019 to run for the state House office, which she originally had sought four years earlier.
According to the AG’s Office, Johnson-Harrell misused MECA funds to pay:
- About $15,000 for clothing, including $5,500 for four fur coats.
- $19,000 in vacation expenses for 2017 and 2018 trips to Atlanta; Ocean City, Md.; Orlando; and twice to Mexico.
- $20,000 for overdue mortgage bills.
- About $20,000 in overdue water, gas, and tax bills.
- $7,979 to satisfy her restitution following a 2013 summary conviction for making a false statement involving employer-withheld taxes at a West Philadelphia personal-care home she operated.
- $4,000 to a criminal defense attorney for a relative’s case.
- $3,830 for her grandchildren’s private-school tuition.
- $2,500 in contributions to Krasner during his 2017 campaign.
- $2,065 for overdue payments on her Porsche.
The AG’s Office also alleged in its complaint that Johnson-Harrell paid herself monthly “rent” checks of $3,345 a month from MECA’s bank account for a personal-care home she operated for MECA on Powelton Avenue even after she abruptly closed it in May 2018 after state regulators found no staff on duty and unsanitary conditions. She also paid herself $50,000 in “rent” money in 2017 for a Tioga Street property she used as a MECA group home even after she stopped operating it that February, the complaint says.
“While Johnson-Harrell was lining her pockets with MECA funds, MECA’s residents were living in squalor,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro has said.
Johnson-Harrell also misused MECA funds by writing $12,000 in checks in December 2015 to her then-state House campaign, the complaint says. When she ran again in January 2019, she deposited $12,500 from MECA funds into her campaign and on March 11, deposited $30,000, but immediately withdrew half of that, it says.
Investigators wrote that Johnson-Harrell created fraudulent records and lied to authorities about funds related to MECA for her own benefit, and that she routinely moved money from MECA’s account to her personal account or a relative’s, which she controlled.