The state Supreme Court on Monday said it will appoint a special master to investigate whether the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has a conflict in its continued handling of appeals in the case of convicted cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal.
The move follows a petition filed last year by the widow of slain Police Officer Daniel Faulkner, who asked the high court to exercise its King’s Bench power and take up a case that was before a lower court.
By its order, the state Supreme Court is taking over jurisdiction of Abu-Jamal’s appeals.
“We’re thrilled,” attorney George Bochetto, who filed the petition last year on Maureen Faulkner’s behalf, said Monday. “There’s going to be boots on the ground in Philadelphia" to investigate whether the DA’s Office has any conflicts.
Monday’s order by the state Supreme Court in invoking its King’s Bench authority is “very significant and unusual,” Bochetto said.
“They want some fact-finding. They don’t want to just hear from the parties,” he said. Instead, he said, they want to hear from someone neutral.
Bochetto said the special master will likely be appointed in the next few days and is expected to be someone “with signification prosecutorial experience.”
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s spokesperson, Jane Roh, said by email Monday: “We don’t comment on litigation.”
The state Supreme Court, in its order, said that a final ruling on the merits of Maureen Faulkner’s petition will be deferred. It said the special master will make his or her recommendations to the court on its findings.
Faulkner, in her November petition, asked the state Supreme Court to disqualify Krasner’s office from further participation in appeals of Abu-Jamal, 65, outlining various alleged conflicts of interest. Her petition further asked that the court direct the state Attorney General’s Office to handle the appeals going forward, replacing the DA’s Office.
Among the alleged conflicts of interest that Faulkner said Krasner’s office has: Paul George, assistant supervisor of the office’s Law Division, represented Abu-Jamal when he was a defense attorney; Jody Dodd, the head of the office’s Restorative Justice Unit, advocated for Abu-Jamal as a participant in a support group for him; and Krasner’s wife, former Common Pleas Court Judge Lisa Rau, worked as a lawyer at a firm that represented Abu-Jamal in the 1990s.
She and her attorneys have also alleged that Krasner himself has a conflict in handling Abu-Jamal’s appeals.
The District Attorney’s Office under Krasner has said in court filings that its office does not have any conflicts of interest in prosecuting Abu-Jamal’s appeals.
Abu-Jamal, a former Black Panther, taxi driver, and one-time radio reporter, fatally shot Officer Faulkner, 25, on Dec. 9, 1981, and was later convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death.
In 2011, then-District Attorney Seth Williams announced his office would no longer fight Abu-Jamal’s appeals of his death sentence and agreed to a life prison term. Abu-Jamal has continued appealing his conviction.
Chief Justice Thomas Saylor and Justices Max Baer and Debra Todd did not participate in Monday’s ruling.
This story is developing and will be updated.