Attorney George Bochetto, second from left, in November announced a petition filed on behalf of Maureen Faulkner, seen in background, in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in the case of Mumia Abu-Jamal, who was convicted of the 1981 murder of Faulkner's husband, Police Officer Daniel Faulkner. At left was FOP President John McNesby; second from right was Jack O'Neill, another attorney who has been helping Faulkner; and at far right was Joseph McGill, the prosecutor who handled Abu-Jamal's trial.