Philadelphia police have released a surveillance video of a man they are calling a suspect in the fatal shooting Friday of an on-duty sanitation worker in Mayfair.

The suspect is described as a male who at the time of the shooting was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black “Jordan 11″ athletic shoes with white soles. At the time, the suspect was also wearing a black mask.

Police are also seeking information about a suspect vehicle they described as a dark-colored 2015 to 2019 Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark-tinted windows, and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate.

A police spokesperson said a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator — a higher reward than in most homicides and more than what is listed on the video — because the shooting took place near a school.

The shooting occurred around 10:35 a.m. Friday on Rowland Street. The victim, Ikeem Johnson, was in a sanitation truck when the suspect approached the truck, causing it to stop. He approached the passenger side of the truck, Johnson exited, and shots were fired, police said. The suspect reportedly fled on foot.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was random.

