Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a Philadelphia sanitation worker dead on Friday morning.

The shooting occurred around 10:35 a.m. on the 3300 block of Rowland Street near Lincoln High School in the city’s Mayfair section. The victim, a 35-year-old sanitation worker who had been a city employee for five years, was pronounced dead at the scene, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. Police have not released the slain man’s identity.

At the time of the shooting, a sanitation truck carrying the victim was traveling south on Rowland Street when the suspect, a man dressed in a blue Dickies-like outfit, approached the vehicle, causing it to stop, Outlaw said. The suspect then approached the passenger side of the truck, and the victim exited.

Shots were fired “almost immediately,” and the suspect then fled the scene on foot, Outlaw said. Police do not believe the shooting was random.

“If people don’t have access to firearms, any beef they may have had or whatever the situation is, would have been handled in a different way,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “But this is the world we’re living in now, where these kinds of situations wind up in some tragic death.”

This incident marks the second shooting death of a city employee in the last several months. Tiffany Fletcher, a West Philadelphia recreational center employee, was fatally struck by a stray bullet while working at the Mill Creek Recreation Center in September. A 14-year-old boy was charged in her killing.

“We’ll work with [the police department], we’ll make sure we have systems in place to where folks need to feel safe while they work, and in situations where they’re not, making sure we address that,” said Tumar Alexander, the city’s managing director. “But this is just senseless. And at some point, it just has to stop.”