‘Girl dinner’ and hundreds of other new entries were added to Dictionary.com. How would Philly use them in a sentence?

“Girl dinner” has its own dictionary entry now. Hopefully that doesn’t give you “the ick,” another new entry.

Dictionary.com announced Tuesday it has added more than 300 new entries to its online portfolio as part of its winter update.

New phrases include: girl dinner, bussin’, the ick, slow fashion, shacket, Barbiecore, bag holder, greedflation, and more.

“The intersection of language, learning, and culture is boundless, and we recognize that words have the power to shape thoughts, bridge gaps, and reflect our ever-evolving society,” Dictionary.com vice president of editorial John Kelly said. “Our semi-annual New Words announcement is meant to support a greater understanding of where language is, where it might go next — and why the constantly expanding universe of words matters for our everyday lives.”

Advertisement

Key themes and words for the winter 2024 update include pop culture and slang, science, fashion, entertainment, and more. The update also includes additions and revised definitions for existing entries, such as “mid,” which in modern slang can mean unimpressive.

Can you use it in a sentence?

Here’s some of Dictionary.com’s newest entries plus a guide to how we’d use the phrases in Philly.

Girl dinner: an often attractively presented collection of snacks that involve little preparation, such as small quantities of cold cuts, cheese, fruit, cherry tomatoes, etc., and often including items of little nutritional value, deemed sufficient to constitute a meal for one: typically the fare of young single women with little time or inclination to cook.

Used in a sentence: I don’t want a real entrée, I’m going to get girl dinner at Wawa tonight featuring Tastykake Krimpets, mac and cheese, and potato chips.

Shacket: a garment in the style of a button-down shirt, made of a thicker fabric and usually worn over other shirts.

Used in a sentence: South Philly wasn’t cold enough for a coat last week, but I still needed a light layer. So I picked up a shacket from August Moon.

Slow fashion: a movement among clothing producers and consumers that emphasizes eco-friendly, well-made clothing, maintenance and repair of garments to extend their lifespan, and a general reduction of one’s consumption of new clothing items.

Used in a sentence: Lobo Mau in Queen Village specializes in slow fashion, working with local factories and silk-screening original textiles in-house. They’re a zero-waste company.

The ick: The ick is a term used in dating to refer to a sudden feeling of disgust or repulsion to a dating partner someone was previously attracted to.

Used in a sentence: When Jason Kelce’s brother, Travis Kelce, started scream-singing “Viva Las Vegas” during his Super Bowl win celebration Sunday night, cameras cut to a shot of what looked like Taylor Swift contracting the ick. But later on, they appeared to remain very much in love.

Bussin’: great; wonderful; amazing.

Used in a sentence: Inquirer readers say the cheesesteaks at Dalessandro’s are bussin’.

Sound bath: an instance of sustained listening to the pleasant sounds emanating from a collection of singing bowls, bells, chimes, etc., used to aid in relaxation or meditation and believed to help restore physical and mental wellness.

Used in a sentence: Several yoga studios and meditation spaces in Philadelphia offer sound baths, including Evolve Yoga and Beyond in Paoli and Formation Sauna + Wellness in Northern Liberties.

Girl dad: a father of a daughter or daughters, especially one with only a daughter or daughters. (Girl mom, boy mom, and boy dad also received new entries)

Used in a sentence: Jason Kelce is the ultimate girl dad with footage of him playing with his three daughters always tugging at Eagles fans’ heartstrings.

See all of Dictionary.com’s new entries by visiting https://content.dictionary.com/new-dictionary-words-winter-2024.