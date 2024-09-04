Former ‘Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei to join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ roster

Collegeville native and reputed “best bachelor in recent franchise history” Joey Graziadei is trading in his roses for dancing shoes.

The 29-year-old will compete on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars ABC confirmed in a cast roster released Wednesday morning.

Graziadei’s addition makes him the second competitor with Pennsylvania ties to join the celebrity ballroom dancing show’s 33rd season — Penn State alum Stephen Nedoroscik, best known as “pommel horse guy” on the men’s U.S. gymnastics team, is also competing. Graziadei attended West Chester University where he played on the men’s tennis team.

The news confirms rumors of Graziadei’s inclusion that have stirred over the last month. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Graziadei and his Bachelor fiancé, Kelsey Anderson’s recent living situation resembled the apartments contestants live on while competing on DWTS. Fans believe professional dancer Jenna Johnson — who ABC confirmed will be Graziadei’s dancing partner on the show — also hinted at his inclusion, posting photos of herself last week in a dress with a rose print and with an Instagram caption that included a rose emoji.

Graziadei isn’t the first Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise alum to join the ballroom. The practice dates back to 2009 when former Bachelor contestant Melissa Rycroft competed. Alumni also includes Hannah Brown, Matt James, Gabby Windey, and Charity Lawson (whose season of The Bachelorette marked Graziadei’s debut into Bachelor Nation).

In fact, Graziadei isn’t the only former rose-giver to compete this season. ABC also announced that the most recent Bachelorette, Jenn Tran, would also compete for the mirrorball trophy later this month.

The news comes fresh off Tran’s heartbreaking season finale to her Bachelorette run, which closed Tuesday night with her announcing that her fiancé on the show, Devin Strader, broke off their engagement and relationship over a 15-minute phone call.

The full Dancing with the Stars cast is below:

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola with partner Witney Carson Notorious ankle bracelet fashionista Anna Delvey with partner Ezra Sosa From “The Bachelor,” Joey Graziadei with partner Jenna Johnson NBA Champion Dwight Howard with partner Daniella Karagach TV star Chandler Kinney with partner Brandon Armstrong Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher with partner Alan Bersten Model and cover girl Brooks Nader with partner Gleb Savchenko Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik with partner Rylee Arnold Reality royalty Phaedra Parks with partner Val Chmerkovskiy Movie star Eric Roberts with partner Britt Stewart TV icon Tori Spelling with partner Pasha Pashkov From “The Bachelorette,” Jenn Tran with partner Sasha Farber Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson with partner Emma Slater

Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. simulcast live on ABC and Disney+. It will be available the next day to stream on Hulu.