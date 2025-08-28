Herr’s chips bribery scheme was just the latest example of Philly food drama. Here are five more.

A Pennsylvania delicacy was at the center of a political scandal last week. A bag of Herr’s Sour Cream & Onion rippled potato chips was the alleged vessel of choice for a longtime adviser to New York Mayor Eric Adams who stuffed an envelope of money inside before handing it to a city hall reporter.

Quickly, the quirky scandal made headlines and sparked memes from snack enthusiasts — especially those in the Northeast who are familiar with Herr’s game.

Even the snack company weighed in.

“While we can’t speak to the details of the story, we can confirm that our Sour Cream & Onion flavor is money,” Bob Clark, Herr Foods’ vice president of marketing, said in a statement to The Inquirer.

But it’s not the first time a favorite Philly food has been in the headlines. Here are five local food-related controversies from over the years.

1. The viral hoagie thrower

A man who worked for the Department of Justice was charged earlier this month after allegedly throwing a Subway footlong hoagie at a federal officer in D.C. amid President Donald Trump’s order to expand law enforcement presence. Video footage of the incident went viral.

In the weeks since, Sean Dunn, 37, and his hoagie-hurling antics have become a resistance icon among Trump critics, calling him “sandwich guy” and slinging merch. He faced a felony assault charge and lost his job.

As the news about Dunn spread, national media outlets referred to Dunn’s weapon of choice with different terms, like sandwich and even submarine. But let the record show, even the United States Attorney’s Office called the instrument by its proper name in its news release: It was a hoagie.

The New York Times reported that federal prosecutors were unable to secure a felony assault indictment against Dunn. It’s unclear of prosecutors will try again or potentially refile Dunn’s case as a misdemeanor.

2. Alleged tax evasion

Maybe it’s something in the sauce. Some of Philly’s landmark dining purveyors — locally and down the Shore — have faced tax evasion charges in recent years.

In May, Frank Santucci Sr., who took over the Santucci’s Original Square Pizza empire from his parents nearly 50 years ago, pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion charges.

Years prior, Anthony Lucidonio Sr., the founder of Tony Luke’s, and his son, Nicholas Lucidonio, were charged in an $8 million tax evasion scheme, where they paid staff under the table and kept two sets of books.

In 2017, Charles Bangle, owner of Jersey Shore pizza chain Manco & Manco, reported to a federal prison as part of a sentence for hiding close to $1 million. That year, Big Slice Pizza’s owner pleaded guilty to tax evasion after trying to conceal his ownership of the Ocean City boardwalk shop, failing to report over $680,000 in taxable income in 2012, according to the IRS.

And in 2013, five owners of the 1950s throwback chain, Nifty Fifty’s, were sent to prison for concealing more than $15 million from tax collectors.

3. JD Vance asked about Swiss on cheesesteaks — but John Kerry actually tried to order it that way

When stopping by Pat’s King of Steaks on the campaign trail, now-Vice President JD Vance asked about Swiss cheese.

He didn’t order it — which could’ve arguably been a campaign-ender around these parts — but he did have questions.

“I don’t like Swiss cheese either. … Why do you guys hate Swiss cheese so much, what’s the story?” the Republican vice presidential nominee asked at the counter.

A manager at the shop later told The Inquirer that staffers thought the line of questioning was funny.

Candidates ordering cheesesteaks on campaign visits is a time-honored tradition. Sometimes it goes better than others. John Kerry infamously did order Swiss in 2003 as a presidential candidate. Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan covered the culinary gaffe at the time.

”Swiss cheese, as any local knows, is not an option,” LaBan said. “The Massachusetts Democrat may as well have asked for cave-aged Appenzeller.”

Vance ultimately ordered his cheesesteak whiz wit.

4. Crabfries impostors

Chickie’s & Pete’s takes its branding seriously. The popular chain sent Betty’s Seafood Shack in Margate a cease-and-desist letter last year for using the term crabfries on its menu.

In 2007, owner Pete Ciarrocchi registered “Crabfries” and “Crab Fries” as a trademark, and since then, his lawyers have sent cease-and-desist letters to many restaurants that advertise theirs as such.

For those uninitiated, Chickie’s & Pete’s famous crabfries use an Old Bay-like seasoning on crinkle-cut fries and include a white cheese sauce for dipping (no, there’s no actual crab).

As of publication time, Betty’s still offered a fry smothered in cheese sauce and jumbo lump crab and sprinkled with Old Bay. The menu item is now called “For ‘Pete’s’ Sake.”

5. Taco Bell said it bought the Liberty Bell

It was April Fools’ Day in 1996 when Taco Bell placed an ad across prominent newspapers nationwide, proclaiming it had purchased the Liberty Bell, “in an effort to help reduce the national debt.”

“It will now be called the Taco Liberty Bell,” the ad said. Outrage spread promptly.

Upon revealing to angry audiences that they’d been duped, many said the campaign was in bad taste. But someone thought it was funny — Taco Bell’s sales reportedly surged in the days after the ad ran.

Then-Mayor Ed Rendell even got Taco Bell to chip in $50,000 toward the new Liberty Bell pavilion.