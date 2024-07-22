What we’re learning about the Trump assassination attempt from the Secret Service director’s testimony before Congress

The head of the U.S. Secret Service on Monday described the July 13 assassination attempt against Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. as her agency’s “most significant operational failure” in decades and said she took “full responsibility.”

But agency Director Kimberly Cheatle evaded key questions about the events of that day and resisted calls for her resignation during a contentious hearing before the House Oversight Committee.

“On July 13, we failed,” Cheatle told members of the committee in her opening remarks, her first public appearance since 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks managed to fire off several rounds from the roof of a building less than 150 feet away from the stage where Trump was speaking.

The attack left Trump with minor injuries to his ear, killed one spectator and left two others in critical condition. And in the days since, the Secret Service and local law enforcement have engaged in a messy, public bout of finger-pointing over who was to blame for the security lapses that allowed Crooks to carry out his attack.

Here’s what we learned from today’s hearing:

Cheatle gives Secret Service an “A” grade for its performance during the July 13 rally

Cheatle told lawmakers she was “proud beyond words” of the agents who protected Trump during the rally and added later that they deserved an “A” grade for their performance that day.

But that assessment drew repeated skepticism from members of the committee including from U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch (D., Mass.) who said he was flummoxed by how they allowed a wounded Trump to remain on the rally stage for over a minute “with a shooter with a high capacity weapon … and [who] could have got off we don’t know how many more rounds.

Cheatle: No Secret Service resources were denied to Trump campaign for July 13 rally

The Secret Service acknowledged over the weekend that it had denied multiple requests from the Trump campaign over the last two years to beef the former president’s security detail.

But Cheatle maintained Monday that the July 13 rally in Butler “there were no requests that were denied.”

That answer came under heavy questioning from both Republican and Democratic members of the committee. At one point, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) suggested that perhaps the Trump campaign hadn’t bothered to continue pressing for more security resources before the Butler rally because of those past denials.

“Maybe they got tired of asking,” he said.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was identified as suspicious, but not a threat before the shooting

Cheatle acknowledged that local law enforcement officials had identified Crooks in the crowd well before the shooting and had flagged him as “suspicious” after they saw him carrying a range finder outside the Butler Fair Grounds venue.

That prompted several committee members to question why, then, the Secret Service had allowed Trump to take the stage.

Cheatle maintained that range finders — used to measures distances to remote objects — were not banned from events protected by the agency and that a person carrying one wouldn’t necessarily prompt Secret Service intervention.

She also explained that the Secret Service differentiates between someone flagged as “suspicious” and someone viewed as a potential threat.

“There are a number of times at protective events where suspicious people are identified, and those individuals have to be investigated,” she said.

Cheatle continued: “If the detail had been passed information that there was a threat, the detail would never have brought the former president out onto the stage,” she said. “This is what we do, and that is who we are.

Cheatle dodged questions on other key aspects of the investigation

Throughout the grilling, Cheatle repeatedly frustrated committee members by evading key questions about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation by the FBI.

Those included queries about whether Crooks had surveilled the rally site in advance using a drone, whether the Secret Service had any agents on the roof of the building from where Crooks fired off his shots, and why agents failed to stop him when he was spotted with a rifle on top of the building minutes before Trump and the spectators were shot.

“We are just nine days out from this incident, and there’s still an ongoing investigation,” she said at several points, drawing audible groans from committee members.

She also added: “I’m not going to get into the specifics of that day.

U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud (R., Texas) balked at her repeated resistance to answer questions.

“You’re in charge of the investigation of your own failure,” he said. “So how is anybody in American supposed to be able to trust the results … as being transparent and genuine?”

Cheatle said she looked forward to providing a full accounting to members of Congress once the investigation was complete.

Cheatle resists calls to resign

Several members of the committee from both sides of the aisle — including Chairman James Comer (R., Ky.) — called for Cheatle to step down. But she resisted demands for her resignation, as she has done since the shooting.

“I think I am the best person to lead the Secret Service at this time,” she told committee members.

Cheatle maintains the support of President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Tough questions are likely to persist

Monday’s contentious hearing over the events surrounding the assassination attempt is only the start of what is shaping up to be a tough week for law enforcement officials on Capitol Hill.

The House Homeland Security Committee had announced plans for another hearing Tuesday to probe the circumstances of assassination attempt with testimony from Cheatle, Mayorkas, and FBI Director Christopher Wray. However, that proceeding remains in question as Mayorkas and Wray said they would not be available to testify and it has not been officially placed on the committee’s calendar.

Still, Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R., Tenn.) was expected to visit the Butler Fair Grounds site on Monday as part of his panel’s investigation of the matter. U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R., Pa.) was expected to join him.

Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing Wednesday with Wray to demand answers about the ongoing investigation into the attack.

And House members are set to vote this week on a resolution establishing an 11-member bipartisan task force to investigate the assassination. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who attended Monday’s Oversight Committee hearing, said he hoped creating such a task force would help focus the House’s efforts to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.