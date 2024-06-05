Tighe Scott, ex-NASCAR driver from Pennsylvania, charged in Capitol riot

Retired NASCAR driver Tighe Scott, from Northampton County, has become the latest Pennsylvania resident charged with playing a role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

FBI agents arrested Scott, 75, of Pen Argyl, Wednesday morning on felony counts including impeding officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, both punishable by years behind bars.

Advertisement

Prosecutors accused him in court filings of tussling with officers struggling to keep the angry mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump at bay. Security camera footage showed Scott grabbing a officer’s riot shield and trying to rip it from his hands, according to court filings.

Three other Pennsylvania men — Jarret Carl Scott, 48, Scott Slater Sr., 56, and Scott Alex Slater Jr., 26, all of Saylorsburg — were also charged alongside Scott Wednesday. All are expected to make an initial appearance in federal court later this afternoon.

Scott began his career in racing as a dirt modified and sportsman driver in the late ‘70s and caught his professional break when he was given the opportunity to race in the 1976 Daytona 500.

Over his NASCAR career, he had 18 top ten finishes in 89 races, with a career best 13th-place finish in the 1978 Winston Cup.

The Justice Department has charged more than 1,400 people from across the country — and more than 100 from Pennsylvania — with playing a role in the historic Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol building, which left scores of officers injured, caused more than $3 million in damage and threatened the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

This is a developing story and will be updated.