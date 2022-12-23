Pennsylvania plays a starring role in the House Jan. 6 Committee’s 814-page report on the insurrection and Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The full report, released Thursday, is peppered with details on lawmakers, lawyers and willing participants from the state.

Many of the Pennsylvania connections were already known but the report, along with interview transcripts released in recent days, add some key details about the extent of involvement of Republican Congressman Scott Perry, attorney Jeffrey Clark and others in the pressure campaign to overturn the election. It includes some with new information about coordination between Trump and state legislators, including state Sen. Doug Mastriano, in their attempt to prevent election certification in the state.

The report comes after the bipartisan panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained millions of pages of documents. The witnesses — ranging from many of Trump’s closest aides to law enforcement to some of the rioters themselves — detailed Trump’s actions in the weeks ahead of the insurrection and how his wide-ranging pressure campaign to overturn his defeat directly influenced those who brutally pushed past the police and smashed through the windows and doors of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mastriano’s close contact with Trump ahead of Jan. 6

It has long been known that state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor who lost in November, was in contact with members of Trump’s team and was a key asset for them in the Pennsylvania legislature.

But the report has laid bare the extent of his conversations, showing that he was in direct contact with the former president several times in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and wanted to pressure Vice President Mike Pence on his behalf. The Jan. 6 committee used Mastriano as an example of a state legislator who “eagerly” assisted Trump with his plans.

The pair were communicating via email and phone at several points through December, with Mastriano sending a message to the president’s assistant on Dec. 5 that included paperwork that they “discussed yesterday” and could file with the Supreme Court. The brief was to support a lawsuit brought against the state of Pennsylvania by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Western Pennsylvania Republican and close Trump ally. The lawsuit sought to throw out all mail ballots and was dismissed within days.

Records obtained by the committee show that on Dec. 14, 2020, Trump’s assistant sent Mastriano an email “from POTUS” that included talking points about an election-machine conspiracy theory.

A week later, Mastriano sent an email back in which he wrote: “Dear Mr. President — attached please find the ‘killer letter’ on the Pennsylvania election that we discussed last night.” The letter recapped an unofficial “hearing” Mastriano convened in late November in Gettysburg that purported to uncover election fraud.

Trump had planned to attend the gathering in person, according to the Jan. 6 report, but canceled after several advisers tested positive for COVID-19. He called in instead.

The former president sent the letter recapping the hearing to a half-dozen people, including attorney John Eastman, acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, and radio personality Rush Limbaugh.

Mastriano’s close communication with Trump continued. He led a group of state senators to the White House to meet with Trump on Dec. 23, and sent emails that suggested he and Trump had spoken on Dec. 27, 28, and 30. One email included letters to congressional Republicans asking them to reject Pennsylvania’s electoral votes on Jan. 6.

According to the committee, Trump spoke again to Mastriano on Jan. 5 – the day before the election was to be finalized – and then told the White House operator that Mastriano would be “calling in for the Vice President.”

The committee didn’t offer any evidence that call happened. But Mastriano did send two emails on behalf of Trump the night of Jan. 5. One was signed by dozens of state legislators from across the country and addressed to Pence, asking him to delay ratifying the election for 12 days.

The second was to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. It included a letter from Pennsylvania Republicans and asked the leaders to postpone the Jan. 6 proceedings.

Mastriano was subpoenaed by the committee to testify but did not provide substantive information and challenged the subpoena in court.

New details revealed about pressure campaign on Pa. GOP leaders

For whatever cooperation Trump was able to get out of Mastriano, he did not find the same assistance from Pennsylvania Republican leadership, who repeatedly rebuffed his efforts to get them to nominate a slate of fake electors to send to Washington.

But the Jan. 6 report did reveal the extent of the intense pressure campaign targeting those Republicans: House Speaker Bryan Cutler, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward. All were named on a list of “TARGETS” prepared by Trump’s team.

Cutler and Corman provided depositions to the committee.

Among the new details was a recounting by Cutler of a Dec. 3 conversation he had with President Trump at the White House when he traveled there at the president’s invitation for a Christmas gathering. Corman was also invited but declined to go.

Cutler – who’d been called for days on end by Trump’s attorneys – had already spoken via phone with the president in late November. According to the report, Cutler asked Trump during the call why his team never requested a statewide recount, and then attempted to explain that the state constitution doesn’t allow retroactive changes to how electors were chosen.

During the Dec. 3 meeting at the White House, Cutler told Trump, according to the committee, that he couldn’t reconvene the legislature to nominate new electors. Bringing back the General Assembly to do so would require an order from the governor – a Democrat – and appointing new electors would require a court order. Cutler told the committee that Trump “seemed to understand.”

The same day, the four Republican legislative leaders issued a public statement stating the General Assembly could not “overturn the popular vote and appoint our own slate of electors.”

The next day, Dec. 4, Trump retweeted a post calling the leaders “traitors.”

That day, Cutler, Benninghoff, and dozens of Pennsylvania House Republicans signed onto a letter that asked members of Congress to object to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. Cutler told the committee he signed it not because of election fraud, but due to concerns about “programmatic changes or areas for improvement.”

The relentless pressure campaign lodged by Trump and his team also targeted Corman and Ward, then the Senate leaders.

Corman told the committee that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called him on Thanksgiving Day in 2020 “pumping [Corman] up as a patriot” and asking him to call the legislature back to nominate a slate of fake electors. Corman said he and his lawyers didn’t believe he had the authority to do so.

Guiliani and Jenna Ellis, another Trump attorney, spoke with Corman’s legal advisers the following day, then called back Corman to relay that they thought his attorneys were “terrible,” “bad,” and “wrong.”

Days later, Corman was in Florida for a Thanksgiving vacation and packing to come home when he received a call from an unknown number in Washington, D.C. He ignored it. Turns out, it was the White House – and Trump wanted to talk to him.

Corman told the committee that he called back and spoke to Trump. He recalled the president saying he won Pennsylvania and adding, “Jake, this is a big issue. We need your help.” When Corman explained he couldn’t do what Trump wanted him to, Trump replied, “I’m not sure your attorneys are very good.”

Corman said he offered to have his lawyers speak again with President Trump’s legal advisers, but such a call never happened.

Ward told the New York Times that she also received a call from Trump to say that the election results were fraudulent.