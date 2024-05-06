Columbia cancels large graduation ceremonies. What does that mean for Penn’s commencement?

Columbia University is canceling its two main commencement ceremonies following week-long protests of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Instead of a traditional commencement ceremony, Columbia will focus on “Class Days and school-level ceremonies, where students are honored individually alongside their peers,” the university announced Monday.

“Our students emphasized that these smaller-scale, school-based celebrations are most meaningful to them and their families. They are eager to cross the stage to applause and family pride and hear from their school’s invited guest speakers,” Columbia said in a statement. “As a result, we will focus our resources on those school ceremonies and on keeping them safe, respectful, and running smoothly.”

The smaller events won’t take place on Columbia’s South lawn, where pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an encampment that was taken down last week. Students that refused to leave were suspended by the school, and protesters who barricaded themselves into a building on campus were dispersed by police. Two hundred and eighty two people were arrested, according to the New York Police Department.

It’s unclear what impact Columbia’s commencement cancellation will have on other schools and universities where protests of the Israel-Hamas war continue.

At Penn, an encampment of protesters nears its third week, despite interim President J. Larry Jameson reiterating in a Monday morning email that the demonstration must come down. Unlike incidents at Columbia and UCLA, there have only been minor arrests connected to the protests at the University of Pennsylvania, which have remained peaceful.

Penn’s commencement is scheduled for Monday, May 20 at Franklin Field. The university did not return a request for comment about any changes to commencement.

Columbia’s decision comes after pro-Palestine protesters caused a minor disruption at University of Michigan’s commencement on Saturday. Northeastern University held their graduation ceremonies at Fenway Park Sunday without incident, though one protester was removed from commencement and arrested, according to the Boston Globe.

The protesters are calling for Penn to disclose its financial holdings, divest from any investments in the war, and provide amnesty for pro-Palestinian students facing discipline over past protests.

University leaders have met with the protesters, but have referred to a 2016 law that prohibits Pennsylvania from signing contracts with entities that boycott or divest from Israel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Staff writer Susan Snyder contributed to this report.