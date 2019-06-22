Taussig was also slated for that last transport but was saved when his father, a blacksmith, appealed to the German SS, saying he needed his son to help shoe the horses. As the only boy left in the dorm, Taussig grabbed the hidden copies of Vedem and, with his father’s help, buried them behind the camp’s blacksmith shop. They were placed next to the remains of his grandmother, who had died of natural causes at age 81 and whose ashes, stored in a feed bag, Taussig had been able to save while tasked with disposing of cremated remains.