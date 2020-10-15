The town halls were scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern. Biden’s was set to take place in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center and air on ABC, while Trump was to appear at Pérez Art Museum Miami and air on NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC. The dueling town halls came after the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates canceled the second debate between the candidates. Trump said he wouldn’t participate in the debate because the commission wanted to hold the event virtually -- a decision made after Trump tested positive for COVID-19.