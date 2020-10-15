Get your DVR ready.

President President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will take part in dueling town halls Thursday night, filling the void left by a discarded presidential debate Trump declined to participate in after organizers moved it to a virtual event.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates made the decision to change the format for the second debate after Trump contracted coronavirus. Trump dismissed the idea of participating in a virtual town hall immediately, saying during a call-in to Fox Business, “I’m not going to waste my time.”

Instead, the two separate town halls will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern — Biden’s will take place in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center and air on ABC, while Trump’s will occur outdoors in Florida at Pérez Art Museum Miami and air on NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC.

ABC announced its 8 p.m. start time on Saturday, while NBC didn’t finalize its plans until late Tuesday night, according to network sources. As a result, NBC received a lot of criticism on Wednesday over the town hall overlap, including from former NBC News executives Mark Lukasiewicz and Vivian Schiller, who called the move “shameful" on Twitter.

NBC didn’t explain why it decided to schedule Trump’s town hall at the exact same time as Biden’s, other than to say it was following “the same format and will air in the time slot” as Biden’s NBC town hall in Miami earlier this month.

Moderating Biden’s town hall on ABC is longtime anchor and Good Morning America cohost George Stephanopoulos, who also moderated Trump’s Philadelphia town hall on the network last month. Meanwhile, NBC is turning to Today cohost Savannah Guthrie.

One thing’s for sure: neither town hall will bring in anywhere near the audience of the first presidential debate last month, which drew over 73 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream the dueling town halls:

How to watch and stream Biden’s Philadelphia town hall

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boardin his campaign plane at New Castle Airport, in New Castle, Del., Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020, en route to Florida. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster / AP
  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 15
  • Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
  • Location: National Constitution Center, Philadelphia
  • Moderator: George Stephanopoulos
  • TV: ABC
  • Streaming: ABC News Live, the ABC News app, ABCNews.com

How to watch and stream Trump’s Miami town hall

President Donald Trump throws face masks into the crowd as he arrives to speak during a campaign rally at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Johnstown, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci / AP
  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 15
  • Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
  • Location: Pérez Art Museum Miami
  • Moderator: Savannah Guthrie
  • TV: NBC, MSNBC, CNBC
  • Streaming: NBC News app and on NBCNews.com

2020 presidential debate schedule

The Trump and Biden campaigns agreed to three debates during the 2020 election. The first was held in Cleveland last month, moderated by Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace. The second, which was scheduled to take place tonight in Miami, Fla., was canceled after Trump refused to take part in a virtual town hall moderated by C-SPAN Political Editor Steve Scully.

The final debate is scheduled to take place Thursday, Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., though it’s unclear if it will actually take place. If it does happen, it will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent (and Philadelphia native) Kristen Welker