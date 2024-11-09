First responders fight Neversink Mountain fire in Berks County

Dense smoke and a spectacular ring of engorged orange flames on the edge of Neversink Mountain — and visible from Reading’s most famous landmark, the Pagoda — resulted Saturday in the evacuation of residents from the foothills and surrounding areas.

No serious injuries or deaths were reported from what is one of a rash of brush fires in Pennsylvania and New Jersey as an unprecedented dry spell has continued.

The cause of the fire, which began late Friday night, is under investigation, however 99% of brush fires are started by humans.

The fire was declared under control Saturday morning, according to NBC affiliate WGAL, and the residents were allowed to return to their homes. WGAL reported that one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The evacuated residents had been taken to the Amanda E. Stout Elementary School, at 321 S. 10th Street, said Reading Mayor Eddie Morán.

“I am deeply grateful to our fire department, emergency responders, the Reading School District for their quick willingness to provide a safe shelter for affected residents and our community, who have stepped up to support one another in this time of need,” Morán said in a statement.

Dozens of water bottle packs have been donated for firefighters. Donations are being accepted at the Reading Hose Station, at 614 Franklin St.

The Neversink Mountain fire is one of multiple wildfires that have flared in Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In the Garden State, at least three fires have erupted in the past week.

Meanwhile, the burn ban across Pennsylvania remains in place in 16 counties, including Berks County, which is under a state drought warning.

Burning garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, litter, paper, the vegetative matter involved with land clearing, debris, or any kind of combustible material outdoors is prohibited until at least the first week of December, depending on the county.

The National Weather Service warned that conditions remain ripe for fires, with the air bone dry and winds strong enough to “support the spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control.”

Counties in the entire Philadelphia region and all of New Jersey are under drought watches.

Reading actually is one of the wetter places around here — all of 0.03 inches of rain have fallen there.

Philly, by contrast, hasn’t had measurable rain in six full weeks.

Staff writer Anthony R. Wood contributed to this article.