Four men have been charged with murder, robbery, and conspiracy in the deaths of two men who were fatally shot in their Glassboro home earlier this month, authorities said Monday.
Devon Conover and Abdelgadi Hassan, both 19 and of Trenton; Altaifjoe Hassan, 23 of Glassboro; and Daniel Hall, 23, of Teaneck, committed the killings during the course of a robbery, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said. The Hassans are brothers, Thomas Gilbert, spokesperson and chief of detectives for the Prosecutor’s Office, said Monday.
The four are accused of killing Manuel DelaRosa Jr., 26, and Shantal Farrow, 36, in their Warrick Avenue home. Officers with the Glassboro Police Department found the two victims shot to death while conducting a wellness check at their home on Aug. 19.
Conover, Abdelgadi Hassan, and Hall are also charged with gun offenses. The four men are in custody awaiting detention hearings. It was not known if they have defense attorneys.
Gilbert declined to comment further on the case and would not say what the four men took during the alleged robbery.
The Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation remains active and have asked any witnesses to contact authorities.