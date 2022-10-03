A nor’easter that’s been grinding down on the Jersey Shore on the heels of the remnants of Hurricane Ian could cause major flooding as high tides peak Monday afternoon, say forecasters, who have issued a warning.

The National Weather Service’s coastal flood warning is in effect through 9 p.m. Tuesday, along with a high surf advisory, with “one to two feet of inundation” expected in low lying areas near the Shore, back bays, and tidal waterways. The storm is causing dangerous rip currents from Atlantic City to Cape May.

As a result, widespread road flooding is expected with risky conditions for surfers, and impacts expected to last longest in the back bays.

But the rain also brings a positive: A dent in the drought or dryness that’s impacted much of South Jersey and the Philadelphia region.

“We’re in the thick of it right now,” said Cameron Wunderlin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “And it’s going to continue through Wednesday. Most of most of the coast is what we’re concerned about.”

Wunderlin does not expect major flooding in the immediate Philadelphia area, although flooding of low-lying areas, or those with poor drainage, is possible.

Flooding is already being reported in areas such as Ocean City, Cape May County, and Long Beach Island, Ocean County.

In Ocean City, students are being dismissed early. City officials are warning residents that they can expect 25 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 45 mph. High tide crests are expected of 6.7 feet at 3:04 p.m. Monday, 6.9 feet at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, and 6.3 feet at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the bay side at Ninth Street Bridge.

“Residents should be prepared to move vehicles to safe places well in advance of these high tides,” officials said, noting that all municipal parking lots will be free, as well as at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Marmora.

As the Shore copes, Philly will tsee a steady soaking but likely dodge major impacts.

“For Philadelphia, it’s more of a lower impact event,” Wunderlin said, noting that another 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is expected to fall in the city before the storm fully makes it way out to sea.

He explained that it’s difficult to tell when the remnants of Ian began impacting the area and the nor’easter began. But the latter low pressure system began moving in Friday night.

Because of the constant churn, “we have high confidence there will be erosion at the beach,” Wunderlin said.

Nearly 3 inches of rain fell over the weekend going a long way toward putting a dent in the dry conditions that had persisted since summer. To put it in perspective: July and August saw a combined 3.14 inches of rain below normal.

This story will be updated