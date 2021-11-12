Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli will concede to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday afternoon, multiple news outlets have reported.

Although the race was closer than expected in deep-blue New Jersey, the writing has been on the wall for days for Ciattarelli. News outlets calling the contest for the incumbent Democrat shortly after the Nov. 2 election, and Murphy has built on his narrow lead — now about 74,000 votes — as more ballots were counted.

Ciattarelli’s campaign announced it will host a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday in Raritan, where the Republican is expected to concede.

Although Ciattarelli delayed announcing that he would concede the race, he has not questioned the legitimacy of the election.

“No one on this team is alleging fraud or malfeasance, as we have not seen any credible evidence of that,” the Ciatterelli campaign said in a statement Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.