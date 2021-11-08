Citing New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s growing margin of victory in last week’s election, Murphy’s campaign manager is calling for Republican Jack Ciattarelli to “face reality” and concede the race.

With 98% of the expected vote counted, on Sunday Murphy was ahead by more than 65,000 votes, a 2.59% margin, according to the Associated Press. In a statement Monday, Murphy campaign manager Mollie Binotto said the only votes yet to be counted are vote-by-mail and provisional ballots. The vote-by-mail ballots have overwhelmingly favored Murphy, she said, and the about 57,000 outstanding provisional ballots are not enough to erase his lead.

“The race is over. Assemblyman Ciattarelli is mathematically eliminated, and he must accept the results and concede the race,” Binotto said. “His continuing failure to do so is an assault on the integrity of our elections.”

Ciattarelli’s campaign did not immediately respond. Last week, he urged patience among his supporters as the final votes were tallied, saying in a video message that “Nobody should be declaring victory or conceding the election until every legal vote is counted.”

Ciattarelli’s campaign spokesperson said last week that the AP’s call was “irresponsible,” given that many ballots had not yet been counted. Murphy’s lead has more than tripled since then.

“By failing to publicly acknowledge that he has lost the race, Assemblyman Ciattarelli is misleading his supporters into thinking he has a chance to prevail,” Binotto said. “But he does not.”

Binotto also pushed back on the narrative that has circulated in political circles and the press since last week: that despite a Democratic voter advantage of a million people, Murphy narrowly avoided an upset. Though Murphy went into the election buoyed by polling that suggested he could win by a wide margin, election night saw him and Ciattarelli in a dead heat, and results were too close to call for almost a day. But as has been the case in other recent elections, including last year’s presidential race, the vote-by-mail ballots tallied after the polls closed favored the Democratic candidate.

“This was not a close race,” Binotto said in the statement, noting that Murphy’s margin of victory is larger than that of Glenn Youngkin, the governor-elect of Virginia, who won in the country’s other gubernatorial election last week. “It just seemed that way given the delayed reporting of votes on Tuesday night.”

Ciattarelli’s campaign has not indicated whether it would ask for a recount. New Jersey does not have an automatic recount law for close races, but candidates can request them in specific counties. Any political party seeking a recount must file for one in state Superior Court within 17 days of Election Day.

“Any decision on a recount or audit will come at the very end of the county process, not before,” Ciattarelli said in his video message last week.

Tuesday’s election resulted in the defeat of Democratic Senate president Steve Sweeney, the longest-serving Senate president in the state’s history and the second-most-powerful elected official in the state. Sweeney, who lost by about 2,000 votes to a Republican truck driver who’s never served in elected office, has also said he would not concede until more votes are counted.

Murphy is the first Democratic governor to win reelection in New Jersey since 1977. In remarks Sunday on “Meet the Press,” Murphy said he and other Democrats would have to work harder to reach more families.

“It’s quite clear there’s a lot of hurt out there,” he said. “There are a lot of kitchen tables that we need to connect more deeply with and help folks get through this period, whether they lost a loved one, a job, a small business, they’re frustrated by the ongoing pandemic or economic recovery, whatever it may be.”