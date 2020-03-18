The statue of King Neptune at the entrance to Gardner’s Basin, a maritime park located along Absecon Inlet looking at future significant renovations. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and the City of Atlantic City on Wednesday announced that approximately $3.6 million in funding from state agencies will finance the repairs, which could get underway as early as this fall. The statue was donated to the people of Atlantic City by the Trump Marina Hotel Casino and Harrah's Casino Hotel in 1999. Photo March 18, 2020.