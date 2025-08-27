A traveling bookstore pops up at the mall | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

A traveling bookstore is launching at the Cherry Hill Mall next weekend. Here’s what you can expect and how long it’ll be in town. Also this week, a new fast-casual salad spot has opened on Haddonfield Road and a pizza joint debuted on Marlton Pike, plus the PGA Tour Superstore has set an opening date for its Route 70 location and the township is planning a new park.

It’s been a few months since we first launched this newsletter, and we want to hear from you. How are we doing? Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

Austen’s Shelf, a Jane Austen-themed traveling bookstore, is making its debut next weekend at the Cherry Hill Mall. It will pop up Sept. 5-7 by the fountains at the Grand Court.

The bookstore is designed to evoke the British author’s sitting room, featuring Regency era-inspired wallpaper, a hand-painted fireplace mantel, and a floral installation. The shop will have custom bookshelves containing 380 books ranging from children’s to adult, each selected by the store’s owner, Charity Herndon.

A South Jersey native and young adult author, Herndon decided to pursue her dream of opening a bookshop after facing a breast cancer scare last year.

💡 Community News

Reminder for PATCO riders: A pilot program that will cut weekday train service between midnight and 4:30 a.m. goes into effect Monday and is slated to continue for at least the next six months as the transit agency looks to address safety, cleanliness, and efficiency concerns. The 40,000-square-foot PGA Tour Superstore, which will have golf simulators, instruction, hitting bays, and more, has set an opening date for its Cherry Hill location. It will open on Oct. 25 at 2232 Route 70 West in Garden State Pavilions. Township council is considering an ordinance that would allow for three new liquor licenses. The changes, discussed at last week’s meeting, would add two new shopping mall special licenses and one new plenary retail distribution license. Council is expected to introduce the ordinance for public hearing and adoption at an upcoming meeting. The township is planning a new $5 million park at the former site of Kingston Swim Club, which closed in 2020. Located on Deland Avenue, the park was designed with the Greater Kingston Civic Association and will include playground equipment and a walking trail. It’s expected to open next summer. (70 and 73) TD Bank, which has its U.S. headquarters in Cherry Hill, is among the top 25 “best employers” in New Jersey, according to a ranking from Forbes that was released last week. TD ranked No. 21 in the state. It may still be August, but Spirit Halloween is already gearing up for spooky season with the opening of a location at 2234 W. Marlton Pike Rd. in the former home of craft store Joann. A second Cherry Hill location is slated to open shortly at the former LA Fitness on Route 38. Don’t forget to submit to Curious Cherry Hill! Here, you can pose all types of questions, big and small, and we’ll answer them. Share your questions with us here.

🏫 Schools Briefing

The school district is hosting new student orientations from 6 to 7 p.m. at Beck Middle School tonight and at Rosa Middle School tomorrow ahead of classes starting on Tuesday. Parents and guardians, don’t forget today is the last day to submit required forms through the Genesis Portal.

🍽️ On our Plate

A new eatery has taken over the former Seasons Pizza at 450 Marlton Pike East. Barclay Pies is hosting a grand opening event today from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., which includes branded merchandise for the first 50 in-store customers, plus live music from The Backyard Boys. The restaurant will also donate $5 from each pie sold to the Cherry Hill Food Pantry. Barclay Pies serves classic pizzas as well as ones with unique toppings like pork roll and pineapple. It also has gluten-free options, plus salads, fries, chicken wings, and chicken tenders. Healthy fast-casual chain Just Salad opened this week at 706 Haddonfield Rd., taking over the former MOD Pizza space. The chain is known for its wide selection of salads, “Market Plates,” warm bowls, wraps, and smoothies. Just Salad is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Good news for fans of John’s Water Ice: The South Philly institution has rolled out a freeze-dried candy version of its popular water ice. It’s currently available in the Sugar Crunch vending machine at the Cherry Hill Mall.

🎳 Things to Do

🎨 2025 Annual Senior Citizens Juried Art Contest & Exhibition: A range of artistic works from county residents 60 and over are on display for several weeks. ⏰ Through Sept. 10, weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 William G. Rohrer Center

🧘‍♀️ Story Time Yoga: Geared toward kids 3 and younger, this morning event includes 45 minutes of open play, and an interactive yoga session with stories and songs. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 28, 9:30 a.m. 💵 $28 📍 Wild Child Play Co.

🛼 End of Summer Bash: Celebrate the unofficial end of summer at a beach-themed skate party complete with a relay race, face painting, and a hula hoop contest. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 28, 1-9 p.m. 💵 $2 plus $6 skate rental 📍 Hot Wheelz

🍔 Al Fresco Affair: The township is hosting a food truck festival tomorrow featuring nine eateries serving everything from lobster rolls to cheesesteaks. There will also be live music from Aaron Hehl and John Dutton. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 28, 5:30-8 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Croft Farm

☀️ Sundresses & Cigars: This Labor Day weekend event features music, vendors, and raffle prizes on the outdoor deck. ⏰ Sunday, Aug. 31, 2-6 p.m. 💵 $19.03 📍 Vera

🏡 On the Market

Located in the Voken Tract neighborhood, this five-bedroom home has been completely renovated. Some of its features include a living room with a fireplace, an office, and a dining area with an 8-foot wet bar complete with a wine refrigerator and two beverage drawers, plus a wine storage display. The kitchen has a 10-foot island, a walk-in pantry, and high-end appliances, including an eight-burner range with a pot filler, and double ovens. The main level primary suite has a walk-in closet, while its bathroom has a steam shower. There are three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs, and downstairs, the finished basement has another full bathroom and flex space. Out back, there’s a patio, a pool with a diving board, and a shed.

Price: $1.5M | Size: 4,500 SF | Acreage: 1.74

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

