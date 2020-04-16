Tattoo artists often draw their own designs, called “flash,” which they hang on their shop walls. Some customers come in and pick them out. In light of the coronavirus, Fichter and his crew have been doing a lot more drawing at home, pre-selling the designs or getting deposits from people who want to come in and get the work done once social distancing protocols have eased. They’ve also been selling coloring books they design on iPads, and lots of gift certificates.