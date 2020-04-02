More often than not, the money to pay for food and other care at the nearly two dozen facilities that house animals in Pennsylvania comes from visitors walking through the gates. The Philadelphia Zoo, which draws more than 1.2 million visitors annually, closed on March 17, just ahead of its usual spring rush. It has never been shuttered for this long. In the age of coronavirus closures, caretakers are ramping up the call for donations and trying to keep the public interested.