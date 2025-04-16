Former Flyer’s home hits the market | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

Ever wanted to have a Flyers-logo shaped pool? That’s one of the features in a former player’s Cherry Hill home. We have the details on the property that hit the market recently. Also this week, we take a look at the impact of DOGE cuts to area health departments, how local schools are incorporating AI, and why South Jersey political kingpin George Norcross continues investing in banks.

The former home of Flyers legend Bobby Clarke hit the market last week with an asking price of $1.2 million.

The home in the Wilderness Run neighborhood most notably has a Flyers-logo shaped pool that the two-time Stanley Cup champion had installed when he owned it from 1975 to 1982.

The current owners, who purchased it from Clarke, undertook a number of updates of their own. The five-bedroom, 5,266-square-foot home also has an expansive brick patio, a cabana with a bathroom and a kitchen, a tennis court, and a “she shed.”

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

As artificial intelligence continues to gain traction, New Jersey schools are looking for ways to thoughtfully incorporate it. In Cherry Hill, the district is in the early stages of considering the benefits and potential risks, The Inquirer’s Melanie Burney reports. Cherry Hill West has named Cinnaminson High School and Gettysburg College alum Mark Wojcik as its new head football coach. Though he didn’t go to West, Wojcik is familiar with the program thanks to his grandfather, Dick Curl, who was the first football coach at Cherry Hill East. (Courier Post)

🍽️ On our Plate

Work is under way to transform the former PDQ on Haddonfield Road into a Roy Rogers. The fast-food chain is slated to open late this spring. (42 Freeway)

🐇 Things to Do

Easter is upon us and with it are a few related events throughout the area to check out:

🐰Springdale Farms: It’s your last chance to catch a hayride and go on an Easter egg hunt at the farm, where the Easter Bunny may also make an appearance. ⏰ Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 💵 $10 per child 📍 1638 Springdale Road

🛼Hot Wheelz: The roller rink is hosting two Easter Bunny Skate Parties during the day, followed by a Glow Bunny Skate Jam in the evening. ⏰ Friday, April 18, 10 a.m. to noon; 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 💵 $6 to $12 admission 📍 664 Deer Road

🥚Fit4Mom: The exercise group is hosting a community Easter egg hunt following one of its workout sessions. ⏰ Friday, April 18, 10:30 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Erlton School Park and Playground

Other events this week:

🎵Salsa & Bachata: The season opening of this popular event returns this Thursday and includes performances by DJ Rumbero and DJ Valentin. ⏰ Thursday, April 17, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 💵 Free cover 📍 Vera

🧘 Celestial Sound Meditation with Electronic Violinist Caryn Lin: Practice yoga and meditation to the sounds of a Cherry Hill native performing an electric violin, followed by appetizers and mocktails. ⏰ Friday, April 18, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 💵 $55 📍 Veda Den

🎲 Introduction to Pinochle: Learn to play this time-honored game and then test your skills with some friendly match-ups. ⏰ Tuesday, April 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Public Library

🏡 On the Market

Set to hit the market on Friday, this nearly 2,200-square-foot split-level Brookfield home has an open-concept first-floor, including a living room with a fireplace and bay window. A screened-in porch leads to a manicured backyard complete with an in-ground pool. Built in 1956, the home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Price: $460,000 | Size: 2,190 SF | Acreage: .25

