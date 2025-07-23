Cooper DeJean pays a visit to Cherry Hill | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

Eagles champion Cooper DeJean was in Cherry Hill over the weekend, where we caught up with him. Also this week, the Bistro at Cherry Hill is closed after a judge’s ruling and a new sushi and hibachi joint has opened on Route 38.

Some shoppers at the Cherry Hill Ulta got a surprise on Sunday when they spotted Super Bowl champion and Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.

DeJean was at the Haddonfield Road beauty store for a fan meet-and-greet and to promote his new partnership with Korean beauty brand Belif.

It’s just one of the many ways the 22-year-old has been keeping busy during the offseason. The Inquirer’s Ariel Simpson caught up with DeJean to discuss his goals for the upcoming season, his dream guests for his podcast (hint: they include Philly sports legends), and his reaction to getting his Super Bowl ring.

Read more from their Q&A here.

💡 Community News

Tax bill mailings for the second half of 2025 are delayed, the township said on its website, citing the county needing to certify them. The bills are expected to be mailed on July 30, and residents will have an extended grace period until Aug. 25 to pay them. Cherry Hill has one of the region’s hottest real estate markets, according to a recent analysis from the Philadelphia Business Journal. It ranks No. 5 for its average list price of $425,487 and average sale price of $470,680. (Philadelphia Business Journal) Children’s swimming program Big Blue Swim School is opening a location in Cherry Hill this fall. The 10,000-square-foot location will open at the Plaza at Cherry Hill on Route 38, a few doors down from the forthcoming indoor golf simulator, TruGolf Links, which plans to open later this year. A Cherry Hill man was arrested last month and faces charges related to possessing child sexual abuse material, the Camden County prosecutor’s office announced Thursday. Robert Cormier, 50, was also charged with possession of destructive devices, firearms, and controlled dangerous substances. A search of his home, where he also ran a government contracting business, turned up bomb-making materials, firearms, and what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine. He also had a U.S. Navy bomb disposal robot. When Beetlejuice returns to the Academy of Music in Philadelphia next week, it will have a familiar face on stage. Cherry Hill native Michael Biren has been in the touring production for about three years and over 900 performances. He’s currently part of the ensemble as well as an understudy for the titular lead character. Beetlejuice will run locally from July 29 through Aug. 3. (Philadelphia Jewish Exponent) South Jersey Local Media recently caught up with Cherry Hill dance-pop group, Pretty Poison. Decades after it gained acclaim, the group continues to tour and release new music.

🏫 Schools Briefing

Cherry Hill resident Jaida Lopez Chandler was among the students who earned their high school diplomas last week through Goodwill’s Helms Academy, a program that helps older students, many of whom dropped out of their previous high schools. The 17-year-old left West during her sophomore year and, thanks to the academy, now plans to attend Rowan College of South Jersey and join the Navy.

🍽️ On our Plate

The Bistro at Cherry Hill has closed after a judge ordered a change in the restaurant’s bankruptcy filing. But the owner of the longtime Cherry Hill Mall institution, which filed for bankruptcy protection in May, says it’s just temporary. (Courier Post) A new sushi and hibachi restaurant has opened within the Hillview Shopping Center. Located at 2135 Route 38, Sushi Boss launched with a soft opening on July 9 and is planning a grand opening on Aug. 1. In the meantime, the restaurant is open to the public. It has all-you-can-eat specials for about $17 during lunch and about $26 at dinner. The menu also includes à la carte appetizers, salads, soups, noodle and rice dishes, as well as entrees like General Tso’s Chicken and Sesame Chicken.

🎳 Things to Do

📖 Pop-Up Story Time in the Park: Join one of the librarians for a story. ⏰ Friday, July 25, 10 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm

🛍️ Hott’s Pop-Up Home and Lifestyle Show: Browse and shop local home decor, wellness products, artwork, food, and more at the Grand Court at the mall. ⏰ Friday, July 25-Sunday, July 27 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Mall

🏊‍♀️ 65th Annual Cherry Bowl: Watch as swimmers from 12 clubs compete. ⏰ Saturday, July 26, 7 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Willowdale Swim Club

🎣 Hook, Line, & Community: Residents ages three and older can fish alongside neighbors, police officers, and the mayor. Anyone 16 and older must have a fishing license. ⏰ Saturday, July 26, 8-10 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm

🎧 Old School vs. New School: Two DJs, DJ Calyte and DJ Kiko, will spin tunes from different eras. ⏰ Sunday, July 27, 1-5 p.m. 💵 $13.34 📍 Vera

🎵 Music Under the Stars: The concert series wraps up with a performance from American Soul Band. Look for food trucks and a beer garden as part of the experience. ⏰ Tuesday, July 29, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Barclay Farmstead

🏡 On the Market

Located in the Barclay neighborhood, this four-bedroom home has a brick facade on its lower half that’s offset by blue siding on the rest of the house. The first floor has dining and living rooms, plus an eat-in kitchen with an exposed brick fireplace, which flows into another living space. The garage has been converted into additional living space and features a bar, TV, and games, while a partially finished basement is currently used as an additional bedroom. A fenced backyard includes a fire pit, a hot tub, and a patio. There’s an open house tonight from 5-6:30 p.m.

Price: $619,900 | Size: 2,141 SF | Acreage: 0.24

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

