Cooper DeJean breaks down his skincare routine, his goals for this Eagles season, his dream interview, and more

If fans happened to be shopping at Ulta in Cherry Hill on Sunday afternoon, they would have noticed a familiar — and perhaps unexpected — face lingering toward the back of the store. It was Super Bowl champion Cooper DeJean, who was on hand to meet with fans and promote his new partnership with Korean beauty brand Belif.

DeJean has already partnered with Cooper Cheese, Pull-Ups, and more, but now the 22-year-old Eagles defensive back is entering the skincare business, becoming Belif’s first male sports ambassador.

“It’s fun to be a partner with them,” DeJean said. “I use it every day. [My skincare routine] is not anything too crazy. I usually just — it’s just like a face wash and I put moisturizer on. It’s nothing crazy. It’s pretty simple. But I like using [Belif] because it protects me from the sun too, you know. So, that always helps.”

The line for DeJean’s meet-and-greet wrapped around from the back of the store to the front as fans of all ages held their skincare products in one hand and custom “Belif X DeJean” jerseys in the other. For some Eagles fans, a weekend stop at Ulta is nothing new. But to others, such as 19-year-old Vineland native Jaden Molter, it was a completely new environment.

“No, I haven’t [been to an Ulta],” said Molter, who hadn’t heard of the product before the event but now plans to add it to his daily routine. “You know, maybe I might come back here just for fun.”

As fans patiently waited to meet “the coolest Cooper of 2025,” The Inquirer caught up with DeJean before the event.

Q: Did you bring the Super Bowl ring with you?

DeJean: I did not bring it, no. It’s too much on my hand. It’s too big. I can’t wear it around.

Q: What was your reaction when you got it?

DeJean: I was just in shock. It was crazy. I mean I didn’t expect it to be that big. It literally takes up like half my finger. No, but it was crazy. Makes me want another one now.

DeJean: Just the different opportunities that I’ve had the chance to take part in. It’s been awesome. I met a lot of cool people. Got to do a lot of cool things. I’ve gotten to bring people with me too to some of these events, which is pretty cool for them to experience it as well. It’s been a lot of different things going on, but it’s fun.

Q: And I’m guessing some of that offseason success will transfer into the season coming up. Do you have any goals for yourself this season?

DeJean: Just be better than I was last year, I think. That’s always the biggest thing, always trying to improve and make an impact and kind of be a leader in some way more than I was last year. Having that experience that I had last year, being able to play as much as I did, and now trying to help those guys who were in my position this year. Try to help them come along and pick up the defense and be ready if their number’s called.

Q: You said be better than you were last year. I feel like that’s going to be pretty hard, especially after your big play in the Super Bowl. Can you kind of walk me through what’s different for you coming into this season compared to your rookie year?

DeJean: I think just more experience. I feel like I’ll be more confident on the field. Plus, it’s our second year in the defense, so you kind of understand the defense a little bit better now. But I think just having more confidence out there on the field and being more vocal and being able to work with the guys that are out there at a higher level.

Q: I don’t know if you know this, but ESPN recently released its dream roster for the 2028 Olympic flag football team. You were mentioned on the list. Is this something that you would be interested in?

DeJean: Really? I don’t know. That would be pretty cool to be able to play in the Olympics. I heard it’s in August though, which might be a problem. But, it would be cool to get to represent my country in the Olympics.

Q: You’re basically already a part of the media with your podcast, Exciting Mics. If you were to interview yourself, what’s one question that you would ask yourself that most reporters don’t?

DeJean: I don’t know. You guys ask it all. That’s tough to think of. I think it would be fun to interview myself though. I hope it will be, at least. If I didn’t know myself, I would hope I’m fun to interview. But I don’t know what I would ask myself. Like knowing myself already.

Q: Well, do you have a dream interview?

DeJean: I’m a big LeBron James fan. Trying to think of some Philly legends, too. [Brandon Graham] would be cool. Jason Kelce. Allen Iverson would be cool, too. There’s a lot of people I would love to get on the podcast.