What draws the 55+ population to Cherry Hill? | Inquirer Cherry Hill

First up this week, a $70,000 grant from the state will help the township explore a key question: What makes Cherry Hill such a desirable place to live for people 55 and older? Also this week, a Say Yes to the Dress star is coming to town, and we explain why the library is experiencing disruptions.

One-third of Cherry Hill’s residents are 55 or older. As the township’s population continues to grow, local leaders want to understand what makes its older residents stick around.

“For those that have the means, it’s a conscious decision to stay,” said Mayor Dave Fleisher. “They want to stay close to their kids, close to their grandkids.”

Cherry Hill will be using a $70,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Human Services to do a needs assessment, including focus groups, listening sessions, and a survey. The goal of the grant, given to 17 communities in total, is to “make communities more welcoming and livable for people of all ages.”

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

🍽️ On our Plate

The owners of Cherry Hill’s Old World-style Italian restaurant Il Villaggio have an agreement to buy popular Haddon Township pub Keg & Kitchen. It will remain a pub, but undergo a few changes, including to its name, menu, and decor. Bombay Express, an Indian restaurant that recently closed its Marlton location, is heading to Cherry Hill. The eatery, which offers chicken, lamb, and vegetable dishes, in addition to biryanis and tandoori, will open in the Centrum Shoppes on Haddonfield-Berlin Road, though an exact timeline has not yet been shared. Umai Ramen is one of the 20 best ramen shops in the Garden State, according to BestofNJ.com. The food outlet noted the Brace Road restaurant “brings a taste of authentic Japanese street food to Cherry Hill,” suggesting diners try the classic miso, tonkotsu, or the black garlic ramen.

🎳 Things to Do

🎅🏻 Coca‑Cola Holiday Caravan: The bright red touring truck is making a stop in Cherry Hill tonight, where you can take photos with Santa, enjoy seasonal activities, and purchase Coca-Cola-themed gifts. ⏰ Wednesday, Nov. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Roy Rogers

🛍️ Eyez on U Pop-Up Market: Beat the Black Friday rush and shop local businesses at the mall’s Grand Court. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 21-Sunday, Nov. 23, times vary 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Cherry Hill Mall

🎄 Holiday House: See Barclay Farmstead decked out for the holidays. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 21-Sunday, Nov. 23, times vary 💵 $5.49 for adults, $3.49 for children 10 and under📍 Barclay Farmstead

🤖 Philcon 2025: Science fiction, fantasy, and horror buffs will gather to celebrate the genres in books, film, television, and more. This year’s principal speaker is writer Charles Gannon, who is known for his Caine Riordan series. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 21-Sunday, Nov. 23, times vary 💵 $35-$75 📍 DoubleTree by Hilton

🎧 R&B Night: Drinksgiving: Three DJs will play tunes during this R&B-themed event. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 💵 $13.34 📍 Vera

💎 Holiday Gift Bazaar: Over 40 vendors will be selling everything from accessories and beauty products to home goods at this event. ⏰ Sunday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Congregation Kol Ami

🎁 Holiday Craft Fair: Browse an array of vendors selling items like jewelry, scrapbooking supplies, and pottery. ⏰ Sunday, Nov. 23, 1-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Cherry Hill Public Library

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1999, this spacious brick-fronted Short Hills home has a variety of unique features. Its first floor features a two-story foyer; a living room; an office; a family room with a fireplace set into a stone accent wall and vaulted ceilings; a dining room with a quartz waterfall island in lieu of a table; and a kitchen with granite countertops and high-end appliances. It has four bedrooms, including a primary suite, with a massive walk-in closet, a fireplace, a spa-like bathroom, and a balcony. The finished basement has a full bathroom and a home gym. Outside, there’s a heated covered patio and a saltwater fiberglass pool with a rock waterfall.

Price: $1.165M | Size: 5,100 SF | Acreage: 0.38

