A Cherry Hill man with autism was kicked off a cruise | Inquirer Cherry Hill

A Cherry Hill mom is on a mission to increase understanding for people with autism after her adult son was kicked off a cruise last month. Also this week, we look at whether Wegmans is using biometric technology to spy on its customers, we’ve mapped how much snow fell around town this past weekend, plus a township resident has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian.

Cherry Hill resident Carolyn Piro’s first vacation in a decade didn’t end how she expected. The mom of four — including a son with autism and two other sons with development disabilities — took her family on a Celebrity Cruise to the Caribbean last month to celebrate her 60th birthday.

She chose the cruise line because the company, Royal Caribbean, claims to offer an “autism friendly” environment. But when her eldest son was kicked off the ship on Christmas Eve over an incident on board, Piro found staff lacked understanding about his needs.

After having what she described as the “worst Christmas ever,” Piro is on a mission to increase awareness and acceptance for people with autism, The Inquirer’s Melanie Burney reports.

Signs in New York City Wegmans grocery stores recently alerted shoppers that it was collecting biometrics, raising concerns about what it was doing with that data and whether it was collecting it from other stores, too.

The popular Rochester, New York-based grocery store won’t say if it’s collecting similar data at its Cherry Hill location, but noted it does have cameras with facial recognition technology in “a small fraction of our stores that exhibit an elevated risk,” The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

Read more about why biometric technology is gaining traction in stores beyond Wegmans.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Due to snow closures on Monday and Tuesday, the district has planned make-up days for Feb. 16, previously allocated as a holiday for President’s Day, and March 30, which was originally the first day of spring break.

🍽️ On our Plate

In case you missed it, the James Beard Award semifinalists were announced last week, and there are two Cherry Hill ties among them: Russ Cowan of Radin’s Delicatessen was nominated in the Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic category, and township native Greg Vernick got the region’s lone nod in the Outstanding Restaurateur category. Speaking of Greg Vernick, his latest restaurant, run by fellow Cherry Hill native Meredith Medoway, opened yesterday. Located in Kensington, Emilia is a neighborhood trattoria with a seasonal menu featuring house-made pasta and live-fire cooking.

🎳 Things to Do

🛍️ Hott’s Pop-Up Home and Lifestyle Show: Browse local businesses selling home decor, food, and art. ⏰ Friday, Jan. 30-Sunday, Feb. 1, times vary 💵 Pay as you go 📍Cherry Hill Mall

🧸 The Winter Fever Toy Show: Browse over 180 tables of antique and collectible toys. ⏰ Saturday, Jan. 31, 9 a.m. admission for early buyers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for general admission 💵 $10 general admission, $20 for early buyers, free for kids under 12 📍Cherry Hill Army National Guard Recruiting Station

📼 The Bygone Boomerang Vintage Show: If you’re in search of other vintage finds, this show features vendors selling goods like housewares, clothing, art, and more from the 1950s to ‘90s. ⏰ Sunday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 $5, free for kids under 12 📍Cherry Hill Army National Guard Recruiting Station

❤️ Galentine’s Besties Brunch: Tickets are going fast for this third annual event, which connects women with one another. Attendees are encouraged to wear red. ⏰ Sunday, Feb. 1, 1-4 p.m. 💵 $36.09 📍Vera

🏡 On the Market

Located in the Ashland neighborhood, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home recently underwent a full renovation down to the studs, and now has new windows, a new roof, new HVAC and electrical systems, as well as a completely updated interior. The first floor features a kitchen with an island, a living room, two bedrooms, including the primary, and a full bathroom. There’s another room and bathroom upstairs, and a basement downstairs. There’s an open house Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $395,000 | Size: 2,470 SF | Acreage: 0.17

📈 Cherry Hill market report

Median listing price: $435,000 (down $25,000 from November) 📉 Median sold price: $492,500 (up $35,000 from November) 📈 Median days on the market: 52 (up 11 days from November) 📈

This Cherry Hill market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for December from realtor.com.

🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:

