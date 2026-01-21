The Philly area nabs 13 James Beard Award semifinalists for 2026

This year’s list of James Beard Award semifinalists from the Philadelphia area reads like a who’s who of the local dining scene, with a few surprises mixed in. (A deli guy — Radin’s Russ Cowan — is a James Beard semifinalist? That ain’t chopped liver!)

The list of semifinalists will be culled, and finalists will be announced March 31. Winners will be announced at a gala June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Greg Vernick of Vernick Food & Drink, Vernick Fish, Vernick Coffee Bar, and the soon-to-open Emilia was the Beard’s Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic in 2017; Vernick Food & Drink is also recommended by Michelin.

Outstanding Restaurant

Kalaya, whose chef/owner Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon won the Beard’s Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic in 2023; the restaurant is also recommended by Michelin.

Emerging Chef

Frankie Ramirez of Amá in Kensington

Best New Restaurant

Emmett in Kensington, which was recently named to Esquire’s list of best new restaurants and is on 2025’s The 76.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Justine MacNeil of Fiore in Kensington

Outstanding Bar

Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday in Center City; the restaurant was awarded a Michelin star in November and was one of Inquirer critic Craig LaBan’s top restaurants for 2025 and is included on The 76.

Best New Bar

Almanac, atop Ogawa in Old City

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic

• Russ Cowan, Radin’s Delicatessen in Cherry Hill; the restaurant is on The 76.

Advertisement

• Ian Graye, Pietramala, whose restaurant is Michelin recommended and was awarded a Michelin Green Star; it also is on Inquirer critic Craig LaBan’s top-10 list.

• Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, whose restaurant has a Michelin Bib Gourmand and is among LaBan’s top 10. This is his ninth time as a semifinalist.

• Randy Rucker, Little Water, whose restaurant is recommended by Michelin and was among LaBan’s top restaurants for 2025. (His other restaurant, River Twice, is on The 76.)

• Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, whose restaurant has a Michelin star and is on The 76 and has a spot on LaBan’s top 10.

• Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate, Honeysuckle, whose restaurant is recommended by Michelin and is included in The Inquirer’s 76.

Farther afield

Chef Dwain Kalup of La Fia in Wilmington, Nathan Flaim of Lancaster’s Luca, and David Viana of Judy and Harry’s in Asbury Park are also semifinalists for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic.