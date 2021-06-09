The United States Geological Survey recorded a small 2.4 magnitude earthquake this morning in Tuckerton, a coastal borough in New Jersey’s Ocean County west of Long Beach Island.

Residents who felt the rare quake and shared their observations with the federal agency responsible for tracking them reported no damage and “light” shaking.

This is the fourth small earthquake the USGS has recorded in New Jersey in the last year. The biggest was a 3.1 magnitude trembler centered in East Freehold, which is considered mild on the Richter scale.

The last large earthquake New Jerseyans experienced was a decade ago when shaking from a 5.8 magnitude quake originating in central Virgina was felt hundreds of miles away.