The last day for Gillian’s Wonderland Pier has been set. Here’s what you should know.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. — Alas, the sands in the hourglass of the beloved Gillian’s Wonderland Pier are running out. Oct. 13 will be the last day for watching your little ones take a spin in the boats and fire trucks, ride on the Wacky Worm roller coaster, or hey, why not, go yourself for a final ride in the swings.

Tentatively hinted at by park owner Jay Gillian, the mayor of Ocean City, since he broke people’s hearts in August and announced the pier would be closing, the Oct. 13 date was confirmed this week by developer Eustace Mita, who owns the land at 600 Boardwalk, assessed at $12.7 million, and controls its fate.

Here’s what you need to know about the forever closing of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City.

Is it really the end?

It’s definitely the end of the Gillians’ involvement in Wonderland Pier. The Gillian family has been running amusements of one sort or another in Ocean City for 94 years, and Jay Gillian, the third-generation owner who is also the mayor of Ocean City, has reached the end of his rope.

Prior to closing the park, Gillian had been on complicated and shaky personal and professional financial footing.

He wrote in a letter that Wonderland Pier was no longer viable. He blamed Gov. Phil Murphy for increasing minimum wage in New Jersey; Hurricane Sandy, which doubled his payroll; the pandemic; insurance costs; and a failed expansion into Sea Isle. In a recent ward meeting held at Tabernacle Baptist Church, he said he had tried his hardest, but couldn’t make it work.

If not for Eustace Mita saving the place from a sheriff’s sale when it had defaulted on $8 million in loans, Gillian said, it would have already been “a dirt lot.”

What are the hours for the last day?

Posted fall hours for the park are Fridays 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. A recording heard when you call the pier confirms the final day as Sunday, Oct. 13, so, weather permitting, Gillian’s Wonderland Pier will close for good at 6 p.m. that day.

What about my unused ticket credits?

Seems like everybody’s got a bunch loaded onto a Gillian’s card they’ve been carrying around for years. Never expires! Selling them probably won’t work anymore, as many people are just giving them away. Ventnor resident Kelly Morgan, a teacher married to a firefighter, has been collecting them to give away to families for a final trip to Wonderland.

What has been the fallout from the closing?

People are heartbroken to lose such a defining Ocean City institution and experience, one they assumed they’d be able to pass on to the next generation. Many are trying to save the most beloved and historic of the rides, including the iconic kiddie rides, and the carousel and ferris wheel.

People packed a ward meeting called by Councilman Keith Hartzell. Hartzell said he’s been in touch with Mita, who owns the Icona brand of Resort Hotels, and that he understands the importance of the rides to the city. Many of those most upset about the closing have joined a Facebook group Save Our Boardwalks.

So what does Mita have planned?

Mita is a hotel guy and has previously proposed a $150 million resort hotel on the Ocean City Boardwalk. But to do that on the Wonderland property, he’d need council to change the current zoning. Hartzell says it’s possible to envision a hybrid: a hotel that manages to incorporate some of the rides from Wonderland Pier.

Mita says he’s taking six months to consider all his options.