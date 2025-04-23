H Mart to add a food court, and Kibitz Room expands | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

There’s lots of good news for local foodies this week. H Mart has gotten township approval to undertake an overhaul of its space that includes a new food court. In other food news, popular Jewish deli The Kibitz Room has expanded beyond Cherry Hill, debuting a new location in Pennsylvania. Plus, a popular Philadelphia chicken and donuts chain is opening near us. Also this week, prosecutors want criminal racketeering charges against South Jersey powerbroker George Norcross to be reinstated.

Popular Asian grocery chain H Mart has gotten township approval to renovate and expand its store off Route 70.

The upgrades to the store, which debuted in Cherry Hill in 2001, include enhancements to the first floor and the construction of an open-concept food court, bakery, and mercantile on the second floor, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

While a completion date hasn’t been finalized, interior construction is underway.

From the time he was a child, Brandon Parish loved being in his father’s Jewish deli, The Kibitz Room. Neil Parish bought the Cherry Hill eatery in 2003, paving the way for something of a family affair.

Neil’s ex-wife, Sandy, took over the location after the couple split nearly a decade ago, and Brandon continued working there alongside his mom.

Now, Brandon is opening his own location of The Kibitz Room in King of Prussia, and he’s tapped his dad to oversee the food. The new location, opening this week, is four times the size of the Cherry Hill one, and has seating for more than 200 people. They plan to offer tableside chopped liver service starting in a month or so, and may expand to making egg creams tableside, too.

Known for its outsized sandwiches, The Kibitz Room also serves knishes, chicken pot pies, and braised short ribs.

“I feel like this really encapsulates the Jewish deli as a whole experience,” Brandon told The Inquirer’s Michael Klein.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Cherry Hill High School East ranks 69th in the state for its combined average SAT scores, which clock in at 1,186 out of 1,600. Cherry Hill West ranks at No. 223 for a combined average score of 1,050, according to 2023-24 SAT scores. (NJ.com)

🍽️ On our Plate

Bakery and cafe chain Paris Baguette is opening a location at Towne Place on Route 70, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Inquirer. Franchisees Payal Shah and Mittul Patel signed a lease this month on approximately 2,200 square feet near Nordstrom Rack, site plans show. They expect to open the location by the end of 2025 or early 2026. Brunchaholics on Haddonfield Road recently rebranded and is now known as Sunrise Social. Its founder Aaron Anderson is looking to franchise the concept. South Jersey’s first Federal Donuts & Chicken is set to host its grand opening on Friday. Located in Marlton Square, the cult-favorite Philly brand will offer its signature sandwiches, donuts, and chicken daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Now that spring is underway, area farmers markets are kicking into high gear. The Inquirer’s Hira Qureshi breaks down what to expect at 15, including nearby options in Collingswood, Haddon Heights, and Moorestown.

🎳 Things to Do

🛼 Spring Fling Skate Party: Get glammed up with hair paint and glitter, then hit the rink for relays, games, and all-day skating. ⏰ Thursday, April 24, 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. 💵 $12 admission, $6 skate rental 📍 Hot Wheelz

🏹 The Hunger Games: An Escape Room Adventure: Teens can channel Katniss Everdeen at this themed after-hours event. ⏰ Friday, April 25, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Public Library

🌱 Branching Out: Tree Seedling Giveaway: Cherry Hill residents can pick up one of 300 free tube seedlings to plant in their yard. ⏰ Saturday, April 26, 10 a.m. to noon 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm

🎵 Free concert featuring Adam Reiss: Hear the South Jersey musician perform covers and some originals. ⏰ Saturday, April 26, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Woodstock Trading Co.

⚽ Annual Spring Fest: Roller skate, hit the turf, go on a scavenger hunt, try out a bounce house, and more. ⏰ Saturday, April 26, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. 💵 $10 for participants, plus an $8 rental fee, free for parents 📍 XL Sports World Cherry Hill

🛍️ Clover Market: Venture to Collingswood for one of two of this year’s markets, featuring over 100 curated vendors, food, drinks, and live music. ⏰ Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 735 N. Atlantic Ave., Collingswood

🏡 Miniatures Bizarre Bazaar: Buy, sell, or trade your miniatures. ⏰ Sunday, April 27, noon to 5 p.m. 💵 Free to attend or $20 per table to sell 📍 Top Deck Games

🏡 On the Market

Located in Buttonwood Estates, this four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has a wow factor as soon as you drive up, thanks to its well-manicured landscaping and hardscaping, including a curved driveway with two additional access points. Around back, it has an equally well-designed, fenced-in yard. Inside, the home has a two-story foyer, a kitchen with granite countertops, a family room with soaring ceilings, and a finished basement complete with a marble gas fireplace, a bar, and a gym. There are open houses Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Price: $950,000 | Size: 3,053 SF | Acreage: .32

