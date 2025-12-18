Here is our Jersey Shore off-season report card, town by town

The Shore this time of year is truly a lovely, if sometimes desolate place. But the desolation is the point: emptied of its chaotic summer bustle, the simple natural beauties take center stage.

But yet. There are still plenty of humans here, and they are doing things, some good, some dubious, and so we will take note. Here is our first annual winter solstice Shore Town Report Card.

As to the grading system, let’s just say, it was tough to give any town less than a B- when that winter light turns the sunset sky over the ocean a thousand shades of pink, and snow turns a magical place even more magical. Even Atlantic City, in spite of its burgeoning mayoral and other problems, is worth an off-season visit.

Atlantic City

The paradoxical Shore town has had a doozy of a year, with its newly reelected Mayor Marty Small Sr. on trial for allegedly physically abusing his daughter, a charge he denies. Meanwhile, three casinos were green-lit in New York City, New Jersey is contemplating how to tighten its control over Atlantic City, Peanut World caught fire, and ICE was making car stops in city neighborhoods.

The city’s holiday parade featured the red-clad Mayor Marty Small on a special Mayor’s office float, and his wife, Superintendent La’Quetta Small, also festively clad in a fluffy red coat, who is also charged with child abuse, beside him. A jury was to decide whether Mayor Small can keep his job, not to mention his freedom.

When will A.C., arguably the last affordable Shore destination along the entire Northeast coast, finally break out of its slump? I broke it all down in this story. A+ for holiday traditions like the elaborately decorated and festive iconic spots, from the Irish Pub to the Knife & Fork Inn, for its new skate and dog parks, and its casino giveaways. But behind the salt air tinsel, A.C. is juggling some C+ drama.

Ventnor

You’re never more aware that your town tilts toward summer than when it rebuilds its Boardwalk during the winter. A big chunk of the Boardwalk (from Surrey to Cambridge) has been closed since November for a complete reconstruction and will remain closed until at least May. A similar chunk up to the A.C. border will be rebuilt after next summer. Hence the odd sight of lots of people on Atlantic Avenue detoured from the beloved wooden pathway. In better news, some of Ventnor’s favorite places have stayed open into the dead of winter. This weekend, I trudged in the snow over to my friends at Remedee Coffee for a specialty hot cocoa (delish) and was surprised to find the place … full of people. Everyone in town had had the same idea, apparently, and with no Boardwalk, it’s not even out of the way. B

Brigantine

The city declared a state of emergency for its badly eroded beaches. B+

Margate

Margate’s business administrator launched a personal investigation of the city’s CFO and was making public accusations against one of its commissioners. A former mayor wants him fired. What even is going on over there. C+

Ocean City

The identity crisis continues. The town did a complete turnaround earlier this month with respect to the former Wonderland Pier site, voting to ask the planning board whether the site is in need of rehabilitation as requested by developer Eustace Mita, who wants to build a luxury hotel. Meanwhile, its mayor declared bankruptcy and got sued by his stepmother. The iconic McDonald’s in town abruptly closed. Still, Playland’s Castaway Cove is offering its half price ticket sale now through New Year’s Day. B-

Sea Isle City

The city canceled its holiday parade, which made people a wee bit annoyed. But dollars are being spent, most recently on a new community center and with the adoption of a 5 year, $50 million capitol budget targeting flood control, road work, beach projects, emergency vehicles and sewer upgrades. . B+

Avalon

The sleepy off-season town, which came in for some summer criticism for its off-the-charts exclusivity, gets an A+ from me for its sensible and family-friendly 5:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve fireworks plan.

Stone Harbor

The city adopted a three-percent occupancy tax on hotels, motels and short term rentals. Mayor Tim Carney said in an e-mailed statement: “This local tourism tax will generate revenue for the Borough while helping us avoid any increase to homeowner property taxes in 2026.”

However, on behalf of short term visitors from Philly, though, and amid criticism over the quality of the Garden Club’s urn-based Christmas decorations, I’ll have to score the town a B-.

The Wildwoods

Wildwood and Wildwood Crest cut loose North Wildwood on their beach replenishment sharing agreement. Meanwhile, North Wildwood signed a 10-year agreement to police West Wildwood. Wildwood proper recently approved 24 new homes for its gateway area.

It’s one island divided into the have-sands and the have-not sands. This winter could exacerbate both ends of the spectrum. B-

Long Beach Island

The city was battling mail delivery issues, but otherwise, the peace and quiet and lack of crowds seemed to be settling well over locals, who boasted of martini towers at the Hotel LBI and $10 lunch specials at Joy & Salt Cafe (also available, $45 short ribs). Whoever it is that lives there this time of year must know something. A-

Cape May

The city is lovely this time of year. Victorian Homes! Christmas decorations! There’s a winter wonderland at Congress Hall, candlelight house tours and oh those sunsets at Cape May Point. A