We made 10 predictions for the 2025 Shore summer. Here’s how we did.

It’s easy to make predictions, and some things seem like a given these last few years: the Shore is gentrifying, washing out its local culture in favor of a wannabe Hamptons vibe, especially in places like Avalon and further north in Monmouth County, which seems to want nothing more than to be rebranded as the next Amagansett.

“Gilded Age Splendor is Back on the Jersey Shore,” trumpeted one recent press release from the Atlantic Club Residences in Long Branch.

In any case, here are the predictions we made at the start of the summer, and how we did.

Prediction: Real estate and rental prices will flatten.

Score: Correct overall.

Never mind the $25 million double ocean front listing in Stone Harbor, the $19 million tear downs in Longport, the $7.4 million apartment sale in Asbury Park.

“The market feels more predictable than in years,” wrote Daniel Rivera, who runs the NJ property manager website, about the Jersey Shore market. “Gone are homes selling for 20% over asking within hours. Instead, we’re seeing a mature market where good properties still sell quickly, but buyers have time to think and negotiate.”

Brian Reed, a Realtor in Wildwood, said housing prices are “holding steady right now.” Signs touting reduced prices are popping up in places like Longport.

“Properties will sit on the market for multiple months and then go to a bidding war at times,” Reed said. “It’s a real roller coaster. There is definitely not a massive sell off or panic.”

In Sea Isle City, homes were selling for $2 and $3 million this summer, so any notion of the Shore becoming affordable would be just wishful thinking.

Prediction: Canadians will be here in vastly reduced numbers. But it won’t affect overall business.

Score: Partially correct.

Bonjour les Québécois! In late July, I walked what seemed like miles on the Wildwood beaches in search of a little French, and, it turned out, Canadians were not that hard to find.

But the affable tourists from the North were definitely represented in smaller numbers, according to Cape May tourism officials (and one family I interviewed said half of them opted to stay home). But the drop-off was not as stark as feared amid the backlash against tariffs and rhetoric about the 51st state, and probably also had to do with a weak Canadian dollar.

Still, fewer Canadians was one piece of an economic puzzle that, at least anecdotally, is being characterized as a bit of a softer season, in terms of motel and rental business. Many people are still finding a week at the Shore out of their price range.

Prediction: Full speed ahead for Icona in Wonderland.

Score: Maybe medium speed ahead?

Ocean City Council issued a “slow your roll” press release aimed at Eustace Mita, the owner of the former Wonderland Pier site, who was preparing to present his plans for a 7-story resort hotel at the Aug. 21 meeting.

Instead, the Council will vote on a resolution asking the planning board to recommend whether or not to declare the site at 600 Boardwalk in need of rehabilitation. That would then get sent back to Council. Only then would the city entertain Mita’s specific proposal. In the meantime, Mita opened an arcade at the site, a bagel and coffee shop, and the old pizza place.

There’s plenty of opposition among community groups and certain council members, so right now, it’s feeling like it could be a fairly involved process to get to sipping mocktails on the veranda looking over the old Ferris wheel.

Predictions: More restaurants will close.

Score: Correct.

The ambitious celebrity-chef-owned Simpsons on the Pier on the Atlantic City Boardwalk is the latest to announce a closing, abruptly shutting its doors on Aug. 17. It is promising to reopen in the old Ruby Tuesday’s on Atlantic Avenue in January 2026.

The Spot and Mystic Lobster Roll in Atlantic County announced closings. Tara’s Kitchen in Wildwood closed this spring. Up in South Seaside Park, Chef Mike’s ABG announced this season would be the last.

But others opened, including Tideline on the bay in Margate, and Drift and Ventnor Social in Ventnor. The push for residential over commercial continues though.

Prediction: Houses and historic motels will be demolished at alarming rates, and the culture of affluence will continue to spread.

Score: Correct.

Who could have predicted that a container executive and his wife would buy not one, but two homes at the end of Longport, including the landmark “Blues Brothers” home where legendary candy man Marvin Ashner rode out Hurricane Sandy along with his distinctive bluesy balcony musician statues pay $19 million for them, and then tear them both down?

The end of Longport will quite literally never be the same.

But if that specific case felt surprising, the trend is not. Houses, and motels, are viewed as tear downs, even historic and perfectly nice ones.

Meanwhile, people continued to wonder if a Jersey Shore vacation was actually more money than a grip to Europe or Hawaii. We investigated.

Even Wildwood put itself out there as a million-dollar plus Shore home destination, as prices in North Wildwood soared past $2 million, and Sea Isle City recorded a $7.63 million sale.

The Union League’s $23 million Whitebrier gambit only reinforced the growing exclusivity of parts of the Jersey Shore.

Prediction: Atlantic City will thrive as a tourist town.

Score: Correct.

Atlantic City had a good summer. Casino numbers were up, mostly due to the high performing resorts Ocean and Hard Rock. The Boardwalk was always buzzing, with free concerts on Wednesdays (Mardi Gras themed) and Thursdays (Jazz) that were tremendous and well-attended. Two R&B days filled Gardner’s Basin with locals and featured the return of the beloved Fish Heads food truck. The Atlantic City Aquarium reopened and was busy, even as it awaited a second floor’s worth of fish.

The Maine Avenue section of the Boardwalk along the inlet was just about completed, allowing 24-hour bicycle riding in that area. A new dog park opened near the Absecon Lighthouse! The people who own North Beach mini golf expanded into pickleball. Meanwhile, multiple new housing development projects are in the works. Bart Blatstein’s new collab with Fusion Gym operator Tony Chowdhury has yet to open.

Prediction: Teens will return, but towns are ready.

Score: Correct

For the most part, teenage mayhem was kept under control after a boisterous start. Towns had their police out in force, with big Boardwalk signs and loud announcements about curfews.

Parents were threatened with arrest if their teens were caught after curfew. Cape May County typically records the highest rate of juvenile arrests in the state.

Prediction: Fewer beach flags.

Score: Maybe a bit, but it’s a canopy world now.

The Cool Cabana canopies have definitely overtaken the flags as the defining beach design element this summer, but the flags were there. Along with the usual MAGA Country flags, this summer I spotted one for Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran. Points at least for variation on a theme.

Predictions: Taylor Swift will show up in Sea Isle.

Score: Incorrect, as far as we know.

There is, however, a Taylor Swift tribute band in town on Aug. 30.

Prediction: Summer will end … and nobody will be ready.

Score: Correct!

Labor Day on Sept. 1 is (literally) as early as it gets to pull the Shoobie curtain down (summer will continue through mid-October at least for locals). See you next summer!