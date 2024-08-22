We made 10 predictions for the Jersey Shore season. Were we right?

In May, we made 10 predictions for the Jersey Shore season, from rental prices to Kelce domination. I did not predict that Wonderland Pier would announce its demise, though some others saw it coming.

Here’s how we did. Plus, five predictions for the offseason.

1. Prediction: Prices for rentals will start high (owners never learn) but level off.

Were we right? This has been another reality-check summer, and many landlords are ending the summer with vacancies and discounted rates. There is also growing resentment from locals looking for affordable housing and longtime Shore renters who can no longer afford a week at the Shore. Some owners are being urged to sell their investment properties that aren’t yielding the income they were counting on. ✅

2. Prediction: The wind energy controversy would not die down

Were we right? Well, that was maybe an easy one. There have been protests and hearings related to land in A.C. that Atlantic Shores needs for its project, multiple hearing by local anti-ocean-wind energy Congressman Jeff Van Drew, and a debacle up in about Nantucket, where fiberglass shards and other debris from a broken wind turbine washed up on the beach. At the Democratic National Convention roll call, though, Rhode Island proudly introduced itself as the first state to get an offshore energy farm, so they seem pleased. ✅

3. Prediction: People will be … nicer to each other?

Were we right? Good grief, I feel like every day interactions have deteriorated even further. I thought the solution was everyone just fly Phillies flags, but even that has been a bumpy ride. On Facebook, every post, however innocuous, leads to a drawn out tit for tat in the comments. The entitled are calling the entitled … entitled, critiquing canopy etiquette, and rushing to document the bad behavior of their fellow-vacationers. ⛔

Prediction: Jason and Kylie Kelce will complete their total Sea Isle domination.

Were we right? I mean, yes, but this obviously fails to anticipate that they would take over Margate, Taylor Swift-adjacency, the Paris Olympics, and, basically, the world. Kylie herself is off the charts. Jason was his own Jeopardy! category. As Gabriella Carroll wrote from Sea Isle, “Jason Kelce is no longer Philadelphia’s little secret.” Still, technically, this is accurate. ✅

Prediction: Atlantic City’s fine restaurants and cannabis culture will get their due, but will the mayor?

Were we right? So far, the mayor has stayed out of court, despite being charged with abusing and assaulting his 14-year-old daughter. His wife, Superintendent of Schools La’Quetta Small, also has stayed out of court, thought she did pay a fine for parking illegally in a handicapped spot. An indictment would be the next step in the New Jersey criminal process. Atlantic City had a tough summer without the Air Show and beach concerts, but the restaurants are still amazing, the beaches are beautiful and free, and every day, it seems, there’s a new cannabis shop. ⛔ ✅

Prediction: North Wildwood will get its sand at last.

Were we right? I predicted North Wildwood would end its feud with the state of New Jersey and get sand for its beaches. And, at last, it did. The photos of the famously eroding coast newly flush with sand have been remarkable. ✅

Prediction: Free beaches will get busy as other towns raise their beach tag fees.

Were we right? All the beaches seemed to have been busy this summer, even as everyone complained they can’t come anymore because of high prices. But compared to rental prices, a beach tag is not really the issue. ⛔

Prediction: Real estate prices will push people farther off shore.

Were we right? Yes, indeed, mainland towns like Somers Point and Cape May Court House are seeing lots of second-home owners purchasing condos and houses, and pushing prices in those places higher. ✅

Prediction: With an early Labor Day, September will be the new July.

Were we right? Still to be determined, but it sure looks that way. The water is only now warming up after an unusually chilly season. September has always been the nicest month at the Shore, and features lovely beach weather. Sept. 2 seems a tad early to quit on summer. Will the crowds stick around? ✅

Prediction: Transformation of the Shore culture will continue.

Were we right? Oh yes, the entitled walk, and ride their golf carts, among us. They were out in force this summer, impatient and demanding as ever. But the old Shore is still there to be experienced. Just go to a lifeguard race. ✅

Bonus predictions for the Shore offseason:

1. It will be a beautiful September, October, November, December, and the water will stay warm enough to swim in through Halloween.

2. Eustace Mita will announce plans for a hotel in Ocean City that will incorporate some of the historic old kiddie rides from Wonderland Pier, including the Carousel, built in 1926 by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company, and the beloved little fire engines and boats. (Or is this wishful thinking?)

3. There will be some real soul-searching among landlords who were left with open weeks, and a correction for next summer.

4. The places you were waiting for all summer to open and were just not able to get it together before the season was almost over will finally open! Looking at you Simpsons Atlantic City, Greens and Grains Ventnor, and, dare we dream, Remedee Coffee?

5. Storms and erosion will leave North Wildwood, and other beach towns, again in need of sand replenishment.