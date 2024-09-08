‘Forever with me now’: Katie Gaudreau honors late brothers with her wedding ring

Katie Gaudreau is supposed to be sharing wedding and honeymoon pictures by now.

Instead, a black and white photo of her wedding ring engraved with a “J & M” is in her Instagram stories as tribute to her brothers who were killed on the eve of what was to be her Aug. 30 wedding.

“Forever with me now. J & M” Gaudreau wrote on the post.

Seven-time NHL all-star and Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and NHL’s development league former player Matty Gaudreau, 29, were biking in Oldmans Township, Salem County, on Aug. 29 when they were fatally struck by a driver allegedly under the influence attempting to pass two other vehicles.

Sean Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, was charged with two counts of death by auto and other offenses.

In the wake of the tragedy, Katie Gaudreau and her fiance, Devin Joyce, postponed their wedding. Family and friends are readying for the funeral on Monday of “the absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for,” as Gaudreau described them in a 13-photo Instagram tribute post.

She appeared to endorse another’s observation of signs of the pair in the world around them.

“Double rainbow over the Linc tonight! I’d like to think this is a sign from Matty & John,” reads an Instagram story posted by a loved one and reposted by Katie Gaudreau on Saturday.

The Gaudreau brothers’ funeral will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media. The service will be live-streamed on the Columbus Blue Jackets’ official website at noon.

Johnny leaves behind a wife and two children, and Matty’s wife is pregnant with the couple’s first child, due in December.