Ram on the loose in South Jersey town, and police need help catching him

Has someone been playing Jumanji?

Earlier this week, a horse was caught after galloping down I-95 in Philadelphia. Now there’s a loose ram roaming around in Mount Laurel.

Police in the Burlington County town are asking for help in the search for the rogue sheep, which has been wandering around loose for days. The horned fluffball has been spotted all across town by residents, who have been sharing the ram’s location on social media.

“We are aware of the loose Ram roaming around Mount Laurel,” police wrote on Facebook Thursday night. “Please spread the word and help us locate the owner.”

It’s unclear who owns the ram or how long he’s been poking around town. Police weren’t immediately available to comment Friday morning.

Residents who spot the ram or have any information are asked to call 856-234-8300.

As for the horse on I-95, it escaped from Strawberry Mansion nonprofit Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club on Tuesday morning and pranced its way onto I-676 and then I-95 before being taken into custody by police later that morning.

“It appears the stable may have been broken into and the horse may have been intentionally released after closing hours,” the riding club said in a statement.