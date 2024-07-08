Pinelands wildfire started by illegal July 4 fireworks continues to burn 4,000 acres

A 4,000 acre wildfire ignited July 4 in Wharton State Forest by someone with fireworks continued to burn Monday morning through the Pinelands, according to New Jersey Forest Fire Service officials.

An update on social media placed the fire at 75% contained, the same as Sunday when officials identified fireworks as the cause of what they dubbed the Tea Time Hill Wildfire, named after a landscape feature along a hiking trail.

The officials said the fire ignited late Thursday — July 4 in a section of forest within Tabernacle, Burlington County. The fire was discovered Friday morning by a lookout in the Apple Pie Hill Fire Tower, which gives an unbroken view of the vast, flat pine barrens.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to call the New Jersey State Park Police tip line at 844-PARK-TIP (844-727-5847).

Officials also reminded visitors that fireworks are prohibited within state parks.

The fire spread steadily over the weekend from when it was originally spotted, covering about 100 acres burning along the Batona Trail. Within hours, flames had consumed 1,200 acres, and increased to 4,000 acres by Saturday.

No injuries have been reported and it is unclear how many were camping or hiking in the area at the time. Ground crews were using backfires, which are fires intentionally set to consume downed wood in the path of a wildfire to rob it of fuel or change its direction.

Tea Time Hill Wildfire is named after a feature on the hiking route from the Carranza Memorial in Tabernacle to Apple Pie Hill. Batona Campground is a staging area for many undertaking the hike.

At more than 110,000 acres, Wharton State Forest is the largest single tract in New Jersey’s state park system. It lies within the Pinelands National Reserve, roughly 1.1 million acres of either protected or heavily regulated land within the state’s Pine Barrens.

The fire is burning in an area popular with hikers, cyclists, and bird watchers.

Fire officials expect to issue another update on the fire later Monday.