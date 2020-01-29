A judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss the conviction of former Bordentown Township Police Chief Frank Nucera Jr. who alleged some white jurors were bullied into finding him guilty by black jurors.
U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler rejected a defense motion that race unfairly played a role during deliberations in the trial. A jury of nine whites and three blacks convicted Nucera on a single count of lying to the FBI.
It should come as no surprise that race and racism were discussed by the jurors, as well as their personal experiences, Kugler said. Nucera was charged with hate-crime assault for allegedly slamming the head of a black teenager against a door jamb during an arrest at a Bordentown hotel.
“Given the nature of the charges in this case, given the nature of the evidence, nobody should be surprised that the discussions of the jury focused on race,” Kugler said. “That’s what this case has been about, and it will continue to be about, is race.”
The judge rejected a motion seeking a new trial. He also refused to seal court documents that identify four white jurors who told defense lawyer Rocco Cipparone that they believed they had to convict Nucera on at least one charge or they would be labeled racists. The jurors’ names were already public, he said.
In interviews with the Inquirer, the black jurors have said race was an issue in their deliberations, but said they acted properly. One said she shared her experience as an African American woman, including her life in the South.
Nucera, 62, was convicted in October of lying to the FBI. After deliberating for 45 hours over eight days, the jury was deadlocked on one count each of hate-crime assault and civil rights violation and a mistrial was declared.
Prosecutors charged Nucera with using excessive force against a black man, Timothy Stroye, then 18, of Trenton, in September 2016 and with assaulting the teen because of his race. Police were dispatched for a report that Stroye and his girlfriend were swimming in a hotel’s pool and had not paid their bill.
Authorities said the chief had a history of spewing racial hatred, including speaking about joining a firing squad to mow black people down, comparing them to ISIS, and talking of sending police dogs to intimidate black spectators at high school basketball games.
A fellow officer secretly made 81 recordings at the station and elsewhere during which Nucera was captured using racial slurs. Several rank-and-file members broke the so-called “blue wall of silence” and testified against Nucera.
During the three-week trial, jurors heard Nucera on tape telling a fellow officer that President Donald Trump was ”the last hope for white people” and expressing concern that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton would ”give in to all the minorities.” They also heard secretly made recordings that captured the longtime law enforcement officer using slurs against blacks, Mexicans, and Asians.
In an appeal filed two months after the verdict in the racially charged trial, Cipparone, said black jurors ignored evidence and shared their personal experiences with racism, and white jurors believed they had to convict Nucera on at least one charge. He also alleged that a black juror failed to disclose antipolice sentiments, which likely would have kept her off of the jury.
”They caved to pressure not based on evidence,” Cipparone argued Wednesday. Nucera and his family members were in the courtroom but did not comment. Cipparone said an appeal is planned.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Lorber said jurors should be allowed to talk freely in the jury room, even if it is unpleasant. Accusations of racism by jurors doesn’t warrant a new trial, especially since it was not directed at Nucera, she said.
”Jurors are going to get heated,” Lorber said.
Nucera will be sentenced for lying to the FBI on March 10. Federal guidelines call for up to six months in prison, but the judge said he would consider a stiffer sentence that could include prison time as a deterrence in light of Nucera’s position as a law enforcement officer. Nucera is scheduled to be retried March 16 on the two remaining charges.
“This is not John Q. Citizen lying to the FBI,” Kugler said. ”It’s a career law enforcement officer, the chief of police, lying about what he had to know was a very important investigation.”
Nucera remains free on bail. He resigned as chief of the 25-member police department and a dual role as the township administrator in January 2017 after learning he was being investigated. His $8,800-a-month pension has been suspended pending the outcome of the trial.