A South Jersey deli gets a nod on The 76| Inquirer Cherry Hill

Radin’s Delicatessen is among the best eateries in the region, according to The Inquirer’s food writers. Here’s why. Also this week, a Cherry Hill native continued to shine on The Voice, the school district has named a new elementary school principal, and a local spot is among the best places to go pumpkin picking.

You don’t have to go very far to find one of the best restaurants in the region. The Inquirer’s food team named Radin’s Delicatessen to The 76, a list of the most vital restaurants in the Philadelphia area.

Unlike owner Russ Cowan’s popular Famous 4th Street Delicatessen in Queen Village, which he sold, Radin’s doesn’t have the “worn-in aesthetics” one expects of a Jewish deli, Evan Weiss writes. But even without the history, both the pastrami and chocolate egg creams at the Evesham Road eatery are perfect.

“It’s not the Jewish deli you’d expect. But, with food like this, it might be the one you need,” Weiss said.

Several other South Jersey eateries also made this year’s list, the entirety of which you can see here.

💡 Community News

In the very first night of “battles” on NBC’s The Voice, Cherry Hill native Natalia Albertini performed a competitive duet of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” with belter Yoshihanaa. Though coach Snoop Dogg was conflicted and gave the win to Yoshihanaa, he also saved Albertini, using his only “Battles Save” of the season. (NBC) Cherry Hill police arrested a man accused of robbing TD Bank on Grove Street last Thursday, shortly after he allegedly passed a deposit slip with a demand to a teller and fled with cash. The 45-year-old was charged with second-degree robbery. Looking for the perfect spot to go pumpkin picking? We’ve rounded up 20 farms in the region, including Springdale Farm Market. Bonus: There, you can take a wander through a spooky display or enjoy seasonal treats. A new coworking space opened last week at Commerce Center on Chapel Avenue. Premier Workspaces’ new facility spans 24,590 square feet and has 85 private offices, two meeting rooms, and reception service. It is open 24/7. Philadelphia Jewish Exponent recently caught up with Avi Yehuda, the head pickleball pro at the Katz JCC, who shared his passion for the increasingly popular sport and its ability to create community. While he’s had a successful tennis and pickleball career, Yehuda started out as a semi-pro basketball player in Israel. Read more about his athletic journey here. A new supplement and wellness store franchise is opening at 480 E. Evesham Rd. on Saturday. Natural Life Cherry Hill is led by Abigail Arculeo, a doctor of clinical nutrition. The chain specializes in botanicals, kava, THC, CBD, and hemp oil, and will host a grand opening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

🏫 Schools Briefing

Reminder for families: There will be no school for students on Monday as the district has an in-service day in observance of Diwali. Cherry Hill’s Board of Education recently named Haritha Tottempudi the incoming principal of Richard Stockton Elementary School, a role she is set to assume in December. Tottempudi comes to Cherry Hill from Evergreen Elementary School in Plainfield Public Schools, where she’s the assistant principal. She was previously a literary coach in that district, as well as a teacher in the South Brunswick School District. Stockton is currently being led by Interim Principal Karen Rockhill. Cooper has one of the best student-to-teacher ratios in the district, at 10-to-1, according to 2023-24 data recently analyzed by NJ.com. Three of Cherry Hill’s other schools, Beck, Carusi, and Paine, follow closely behind with 11-to-1 ratios. (NJ.com)

🍽️ On our Plate

New Jersey Restaurant Week kicks off Friday and runs through next Thursday, and several South Jersey eateries are participating, including Brio Italian Grille on Haddonfield Road and Marlton Pike tapas and cocktail joint Infused Restaurant & Bar. BestofNJ.com recently ranked what it believes are the five best restaurants in Cherry Hill, with La Cita Authentic Mexican Food taking the top spot. See the full list here. A little news from out of town: Popular Haddon Township bakery McMillan’s is being revived by Tom Whitman, who owns South Jersey institutions Del Buono’s Bakery and Carmen’s Deli. He purchased the building that was the longtime home of McMillan’s, though it’s unclear if the bakery’s name will remain.

🎳 Things to Do

👻 Halloween Costume Swap: Kids and adults alike can pick out and take home a costume of their choice, regardless of if they donated one. ⏰ Wednesday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🍿 Documentary Viewing: Catch a screening of the Netflix documentary, Martha, which chronicles the life of entrepreneur and media personality Martha Stewart. ⏰ Thursday, Oct. 16, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

👠 Babes and Beards Masquerade Ball: Put on your nicest threads for this masked ball. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 💵 $30.41 📍 Vera

🍻 St. Andrew’s Oktoberfest: This family-friendly event includes beer from Axe and Arrow Brewing and Whims Brewing, food, and music. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 18, noon-6 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Saint Andrews United Methodist Church

🍁 Harvest Festival: Celebrate the season at this family-friendly event that includes a beer garden, a petting zoo, a DJ, food trucks, a craft show, and more. Traveling bookstore Austen’s Shelf will also be there. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 19, noon-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm

🥃 Bourbon Social: Sample a selection of top-shelf bourbons paired with small plates and cigars. Reservations are required. ⏰ Monday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m. 💵 $120 📍 Steak38

🏡 On the Market

This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home has a unique architectural design, complete with a gated front terrace, archways, and multiple balconies. Inside, the home has its original grand staircase, a formal living room, and a renovated kitchen, plus a breakfast bump-out. Upstairs, the primary suite has access to the front balcony, and the three additional bedrooms also include access points to balconies. The home also has a fully fenced backyard and a home patio.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $600,000 | Size: 2,738 SF | Acreage: 9,148 SF

🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:

