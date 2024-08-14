Fire damages restaurant in Fish Alley section of Sea Isle City

A fire caused significant damage Wednesday evening at a restaurant in the popular Fish Alley section of Sea Isle City in Cape May County.

A photo posted on social media showed firefighters battling the fire at Casa Taco, which is located at 4210 Park Rd. CBS3 posted a video online of flames shooting out of the building, which also contains a pizza and cheesesteak shop, and reported that the fire had been declared under control.

No injuries were reported.

Police and fire officials in Sea Isle City could not be reached for comment.

The nearby Oar House Pub was briefly evacuated because of its proximity to the fire, which started at Casa Taco around 5 p.m., said Amy Cossaboone, the manager at Oar House.

Fish Alley is a popular Shore destination, with establishments like Oar House, where Fox 29 traffic anchor Bob Kelly is a frequent emcee, and Mike’s Seafood.