Marmora, N.J. — The tornado came off the ocean in Strathmere and, like a beach goer headed back home in a hurry, tore over the bridge out of Ocean City, cutting a path through the mainland community of Marmora in and around Route 9.
Witnesses in Marmora, a section of Upper Township in Cape May County, reported seeing a debris-filled tornado split into two spouts that ripped up roofs and downed power lines as Tropical Storm Isaias rolled through the region Tuesday. It skirted along Route 9, taking a direct hit at the Liberty Coca Cola Beverage center, the Glory Road grave marker business, and the Pine Hill Mobile Home court.
Still, no injuries were reported.
The funnel, spinning with trees branches and other debris, tore through the parking lot of a nearby day care center, Tomorrow’s World, on Tuckahoe Road, where the owner gathered the children into the bathroom for safety, said Jaime Bannon, whose two grandchildren, ages 1 and 5, were there.
Bannon said she was driving with her friend, Jill Moran, when they saw the tornado as they got off the Parkway onto Route 9 at Exit 25.
“It was pretty intense,” she said. “I went into panic mode.”
Bannon said cars were swerving to turn around away from the scene, and “you could see the line it came through.”
”There was damage all through,” she said. “I couldn’t believe any of it.”
Bannon said the tornado appeared to split in two. ”I think what happened, was it was one big one and split into two,” she said. “There’s trees down.”
On Route 9, Daniel Wilson, was home when the tornado touched down in Marmora, lifting a shed of his on its end and causing other damage to his house.
At the Pine Hill Mobile Home court, off Route 9, residents said they felt the extreme winds, but did not initially realize a tornado had likely hit. Ellen Mallen became emotional when she looked over the snaped tree and damage to the roof of her mobile home.
She said there was no damage inside, and that she hoped she could stay there to care for her cats. But she was unsure, she said.
At the Coca Cola plant, she said, trailers were flipped over and numerous windshields of employee cars were blown out. Trees were snapped in two, and numerous power lines were down. The Garden State Parkway near Exit 25 was blocked for a time by downed trees, authorities said.
Tina Casey, who works at the nearby Action Supply, said damage was limited to some signs at the three commercial buildings she manages. “It’s just crazy down here,” she said.
She said the Coca Cola plant and a nearby grave marker business, Glory Road Memorials, were in the direct path.
“I have not heard of any injuries so far, thank the Lord,” she said.
Scott Morgan, the head of emergency management in Upper Township, said it appeared the tornado traveled from Strathmere and cut a diagonal path through Marmora, with the area “getting the brunt of this storm” around 9:30 or 9:45 a.m.
Along the causeway leading into Strathmere, power lines and downed trees partially blocked the roadway. But the real damage was headed inland.
“From all indications, from the videos we received, eye witnesses, we had a tornado go through here, roughly diagonally across Marmora, from about the 500 block of Shore Road to the 300 block of Stage Coach Road,” Morgan said.
He said there were no reported injuries, but some individuals were displaced and were being helped by the Red Cross. Many houses and businesses were damaged, and several utility poles were knocked down.
Most of the area is commercial property, but some residential, Morgan said.
“The next stage obviously is clean up and repair,” he said.