Espresso is thriving down the Shore

In 2022, Vanessa Wong turned Ventnor’s conventional wisdom upside down when the Fishtown entrepreneur and her husband, Ryan Slaven, opened up Fish & Whistle Market and its effortlessly cool natural wine shop, Wahine Wine, at the base of the Dorset Avenue Bridge.

Was Ventnor ... bougie now?

Three years later, it can be said, Ventnor has gone upscale like everywhere else at the Shore (the tiny little green house catty-corner from Wong’s market is for sale for nearly $1 million), but the jury’s probably out on full-bouge mode for the Heights.

Wong tackles her fourth summer with two locations of what she’s now calling Bay Buzz Coffee and Snacks, leaning fully into caffeine at the Dorset Avenue bridge location (opening first week of May) as well as the soon-to-open location at 9511 Amherst Avenue on the Margate bayfront (next to the new Betty’s BBQ and Fried Chicken), opening the third week of May.

“Last summer’s coffee was a hit, so we decided to go all in,” she told her followers on instagram. Bay Buzz will bring a full espresso menu of coffee, along with her signature snackle boxes, baked goods and (bougie) Báhn Mì.

There’s been a lot of offseason action on the Shore espresso front, with the Escobar sisters from Remedee Coffee, last seen being evicted by the state from their Atlantic City garage, reemerging in a Ventnor storefront, and Beat the Daily Grind in Atlantic City’s Chelsea neighborhood, hitting its stride under new ownership with Chef Dom Barksdale in the kitchen.

In honor of the rebranding, Wong, now a year-round local with four children, answered our slam book style questions with her specific observations and local knowledge. Pay attention.

(Answers have been lightly condensed and edited.)

Favorite beach/beach town: Vieques, Puerto Rico but if we’re staying local I split my time between

Cambridge Avenue Ventnor — the pier is great for surfing, fishing, a bit of shade, plus there are snacks! Jefferson Avenue Margate — living on the island year round means my kids attend the Margate schools so this is naturally where all the action happens and all of their friends hang! I love that the ocean is their backyard! The Longport dog beach b/c I have 2 dogs and would have 10 more if I could.

Best summer breakfast — I rarely eat breakfast but 5 a.m. kettlebells at Doc’s Fitness inside the Dr. John Holland Boathouse is the best (locals’) way to start the day. It’s just a few blocks to walk over to my shop for a refreshing sparkling cardamom cold brew and a slice of my mom’s homemade chocolate chip banana bread. (if it’s not already sold out).

Perfect beach day Typically a slower Monday afternoon: following a busy weekend of work. warm, clear and calm so I can paddle out and/or swim; a good book; and a Yeti tumbler filled with Champagne!

Perfect Shore night: A quick Monday evening bike ride with my husband over to Steve & Cookies arriving just before 5 p.m. when they open the doors to the Oyster Bar. Minimal line so we get 2 seats at the bar and have some tequila, wine, oysters, ugly tomato salad and whatever fish is on the menu.

Best Shore sandwich: It’s off island but the Gladiator from Rose’s Garden Grill in Northfield.

When Memorial Day Weekend approaches I feel: ready for school to end and excited to open my shops!

It wouldn’t be the Jersey Shore without … an evening trip to the boardwalk and Kohr Bros orange and vanilla twist.

Best thing for kids: Ride bikes and fish.

Surfing or fishing: Fishing — I’m terrible at both but at least I won’t get injured fishing.

Sunrise or sunset: I have 4 kids and several businesses. The early morning hours and sunrise give me quiet time to reflect and plan.so when everything opens, I’ve already hit the ground running, focused and productive.

Shore pet peeves: Nothing major comes to mind. I’m pretty laid back and make a real effort to appreciate how good we have it here at the shore. If I had to choose, I’d say cars u-turning in the middle of the road. It’s a grid here, so just go around the block. U-turns should be saved for locals during offseason.

The Shore could be improved if we all just: took a deep breath of salt air and learned to relax and take in the beauty around.