Your first look at Wonder’s 20 restaurants | Inquirer Cherry Hill

The wait is finally over: Wonder Food Hall is opening this week, bringing 20 restaurants under one roof. Also this week, we take a look at the $17.5 million in roadwork planned in and around town over the next two years. Plus, a local man has been charged for allegedly towing cars illegally and a senior affordable housing development on Route 70 moves forward.

The long-awaited Cherry Hill outpost of Wonder is opening its doors to the public on Thursday, when it will host its grand opening.

The high-tech food hall will offer menu items from 20 different restaurants, including Bobby Flay Steak, Tejas Barbecue, and Burger Baby.

Like its counterparts that have already opened in the region, the goal of Wonder is to solve “mealtime dilemmas” when members of a family or group are all craving something different, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports. It also aims to give consumers access to top-tier brands within minutes of their homes.

Diners can order in the restaurant via a kiosk or use the app for pick-up or delivery. Wonder is primarily intended as a to-go concept and has just a few tables inside.

It will host a ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow and open its door at 5 p.m.

Read more about the Cherry Hill location and what you can expect here.

As part of Camden County’s $161 million infrastructure project to improve aging roads and bridges in the region, certain Cherry Hill roadways are set to undergo a number of repairs and upgrades.

Six improvement projects in and around town are planned for 2025 and 2026, including a $3 million renovation of Springdale Road and a $7.5 million improvement of Kresson Road.

Other projects will take place on Park Boulevard, Kenilworth Avenue, Evesham Road, and Five Points intersection, or Coffins Corner.

They will cost an estimated $17.5 million combined, and include improving aging roads, providing safer crossings and travel lanes for pedestrians, and adding accessibility enhancements.

See where all the projects will take place here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Information sessions will be held on June 11 (at Beck), 12 (at Rosa), and 16 (at Carusi) about Cherry Hill middle schools’ transition to a junior high school model starting in the 2025-26 school year. The update won’t impact core academic classes, including English and language arts, math, science, social studies, world language, physical education, and exploratory subjects like music, art, technology, or STEM. It will, however, mean that students are no longer scheduled on a team or in advisory classes. Students entering 5th through 9th grade next year can participate in the Cherry Hill Summer Rec Show Choir. This year’s Disney-themed program will help aspiring singers with their performances. Registration for the monthlong program running this July is now open and is $460 for residents.

🍽️ On our Plate

Looking for one of the best all-you-can-eat spots in New Jersey? Mr. Sushi on Route 70 got a nod from NJ.com, which touted its sushi and sashimi offerings for $26.95 per person.

🎳 Things to Do

💃 Return of the Millennium: Party like it’s 1999 at this themed event. ⏰ Friday, May 30, 9 p.m. 💵 $19.03 📍 Vera

👟 WE Run for Cherry Hill Schools 5K Run and Walk: Lace up your sneakers for this run and walk that helps offset the cost of field trips, prom, the senior trip, and more for students and families. It will be followed by a community fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ⏰ Saturday, May 31, 8-9:30 a.m. 💵 $35 📍 Cherry Hill West Stadium

🇮🇳 Indian Food Festival: Taste different Indian dishes and explore the culture at this festival. ⏰ Sunday, June 1, 4-7:30 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 SMVS Cherry Hill Swaminarayan Mandir

🍜 A Taste of South Jersey: Sample signature dishes from roughly two dozen South Jersey restaurants, catering companies, and other food purveyors. ⏰ Monday, June 2, 5 p.m. 💵 $31.99 in advance, $35 at the door 📍 DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia

🥒 Pickling Workshop: Tuesday is the last day to reserve your spot in the Horticultural Society of South Jersey’s upcoming workshop. ⏰ Tuesday, June 10, 7 p.m. 💵 Free for members, $10 for non-members 📍 Cherry Hill Municipal Building

🦪 Randall’s Restaurant Shuck & Sips: The Evesham Road restaurant is hosting its first live oyster shucking event featuring oysters from Barnegat Light’s Laughing Gull Oyster Farm, a gin and tonic station, live music, and light bites. Tickets must be reserved in advance. ⏰ June 5, 4-7 p.m. 💵 $65 📍 Randall’s Restaurant

🏡 On the Market

This five-bedroom home in the Kressonshire neighborhood is ideal for multigenerational living. A finished basement converted into a private space with a bedroom, bathroom, living area, and kitchenette is ideal for an in-law or au pair suite. Four additional bedrooms, including a primary suite with its own bathroom, are on the second story. The main floor has living and dining areas, plus a kitchen with updated appliances. Other recent upgrades include mechanical updates, while smart home accessories allow an owner to monitor the home via an app. The home, which hits the market on June 10, also has a fenced-in backyard and a patio.

Price: $625,000 | Size: 2,931 SF | Acreage: .25

