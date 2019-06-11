While an average of about 3,100 Philadelphians moved to New York each year between 2012 and 2016, an annual average of nearly 3,500 New Yorkers moved to Philly during that same period, U.S. census figures show. That’s about 400 more New Yorkers moving in per year than Philadelphians moving out. What’s more, the statistics showed that Philadelphia netted 600 more New Yorkers each year between 2006 and 2010 than it lost to the City That Never Sleeps.